Yoenis Cespedes leaves game with pulled hamstring

The Mets and Braves are playing today and it’s not a great day for the Mets in the injury department.

First they scratched Noah Syndergaard with a “tired arm.” Now they’ve lost Yoenis Cespedes, who pulled up limping at second base following a double in the bottom of the fourth:

Oh man. The Mets’ rough April continues. Yoenis Cespedes just pulled up limping as he ran to second on a double. He’s coming out. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) April 27, 2017

And it’s not a slight limp. Cespedes hobbled around, and needed help getting down the dugout steps. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) April 27, 2017

The team has announced that he has pulled his left hamstring.

Cespedes, of course, missed three games over the weekend due to hamstring issues. That was merely tightness, however, and following an off day and a rainout, Cespedes played last night without incident. But it now looks as though he’s going to miss some serious time.