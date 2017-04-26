Blue Jays-Cardinals game postponed due to our minds being blown over Chris Coghlan

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays for has been postponed because everyone is still trying to recover from Chris Coghlan jumping over Yadier Molina.

Wait, no, that’s not right. It’s been postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday.

Now, let’s go back and watch that again:

