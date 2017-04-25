Jose Altuve, Teoscar Hernandez leave game after collision

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez collided attempting to catch a shallow fly ball hit by Indians catcher Yan Gomes in the bottom of the eighth inning during Tuesday night’s game.
Hernandez, who was called up earlier on Tuesday, had just come into the game as a defensive replacement for Carlos Beltran. George Springer entered the game in right field in Hernandez’s place after Hernandez was carted off the field. Altuve was replaced at second base by Marwin Gonzalez.
The Astros should have updates on the conditions of both players after the game. Losing Altuve would be a big deal for the first-place Astros, as he entered the game batting .324/.393/.459 with seven stolen bases.
MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports that the Dodgers have promoted 1B/OF prospect Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger, 21, is considered the Dodgers’ best prospect and No. 10 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. At Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bellinger was hitting .343/.429/.627 with five home runs, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 77 plate appearances.
The Dodgers are dealing with a slew of injuries to their outfielders — most recently losing Joc Pederson to a strained groin — so Bellinger is likely to get regular playing time there.
The Marlins are on the last leg of a nine-game road trip that started in Seattle, took them through San Diego, and now has them in Philadelphia. If the hectic travel schedule weren’t punishing enough, the NFL Draft has heaped some more difficulty onto the Marlins’ trip.
Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that, because the NFL booked all of the hotels in Philadelphia ahead of the draft (which starts on Thursday and ends on Saturday), the Marlins have to stay at a hotel in Wilmington, Delaware.
At least the city of Wilmington is welcoming the Marlins with open arms: