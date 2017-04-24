Report: Madison Bumgarner’s dirt bike accident could impact future contract negotiations

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner was involved in a dirt bike accident on an off-day last week. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks with bruised ribs and a sprained left shoulder.
John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle suggests that Bumgarner’s accident could impact contract negotiations going forward. However, he does note that Bumgarner’s situation differs from Jeff Kent’s situation — Kent injured himself riding a motorcycle then lied about it to the team — because he’s been truthful and remorseful.
Bumgarner has two club options for the next two seasons at $12 million apiece which, given how he’s pitched since coming up to the big leagues, pays him significantly below market value. The two sides will come together at some point to discuss a contract extension that would keep the lefty in San Francisco beyond 2019. The Giants aren’t likely to attempt to recoup money as a result of Bumgarner’s injuries — Shea cites Section 5(b) of the Uniform Player Contract — because it might motivate him to test free agency and it would likely leave a bad taste in fans’ mouths. But the uncertainty about the effect Bumgarner’s injuries might mean the Giants are less willing to commit a large amount of money or less willing to go beyond a certain number of years to keep him around for the foreseeable future.
ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes has been suspended four games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing at Orioles third baseman Manny Machado on Sunday. Barnes was exacting revenge for Machado’s slide which injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia on Friday, and was ejected immediately after throwing the pitch at Machado.
Barnes is appealing his suspension, so he will be able to participate in games until the issue is resolved. The 26-year-old right-hander has a 3.60 ERA and an 11/6 K/BB ratio in 10 innings so far this season.
The suspension is rather light considering Barnes’ intent. Barnes missed, thankfully, as he hit Machado’s bat rather than his helmet. Had he hit his intended target, though, and baseball might’ve been out one superstar third baseman. Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports wrote today that Major League Baseball needs to beef up its punishment for players attempting to injure other players. And he’s totally right about that. The punishment is neither enough to deter players from attempting to injure their peers, nor is it enough for teams to deter their own players from doing so.
Three players were suspended on Monday after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. They are: Indians pitcher Steve Delabar, Mariners pitcher Jonathan Aro, and free agent pitcher Jeffry Hernandez. Aro got a 50-game suspension while the other two were handed 80-game suspensions.
Delabar, 33, hasn’t pitched yet this season after signing a minor league deal with the Indians back in January. He spent last year with the Reds as well as the Hiroshima Carp in the Japan Central League. The right-hander has struggled over the last few seasons.
Aro, 26, also hasn’t appeared yet this season in the minors. He’s worked mostly in relief. The right-hander appeared briefly in the majors with the Mariners last season and logged 10 1/3 innings in the show with the Red Sox in 2015. Aro went to the Mariners along with Wade Miley in the trade that brought the Red Sox Carson Smith and Roenis Elias.
Hernandez, 22, is a free agent and his suspension will be effective if and when he signs with a new team.