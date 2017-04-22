Video: The Rockies hit a grand slam and inside-the-park home run in the same inning

The Giants are not having a great day. Not only did they lose their best pitcher — arguably one of the best pitchers in the league — to injury, but they blew a three-run lead after allowing a grand slam and two-run inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning of Friday’s 6-5 loss.
Giants’ right-hander Johnny Cueto sailed through the first three innings, keeping the game scoreless after issuing one walk, one hit and one strikeout. The fourth inning was a different beast altogether. Carlos Gonzalez, Mark Reynolds and Gerrardo Parra collected back-to-back-to-back base hits, setting Trevor Story up for his first career grand slam:
Cueto couldn’t control the ball after Story’s home run, either, allowing a base hit to Tony Wolters and a sac bunt to Tyler Chatwood. Charlie Blackmon skied a fly ball straight to Hunter Pence, who slipped on the play and gave the Giants a mild scare when it looked like he’d been hurt on the fall. Meanwhile, Blackmon tore around the bases, bringing Wolters in to score and slipping just under Buster Posey‘s glove for the sixth and final run of the inning.
The Giants tried to rally, tacking on an extra two runs with Brandon Belt‘s solo shot in the fifth inning and an RBI single from Joe Panik in the sixth, but couldn’t muster up the two runs needed to take the series opener. The Rockies improved to 11-6 with the win, good for first place in the NL West.
Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera was pulled from the seventh inning of Friday’s game against the Twins with a right groin strain. Manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that the strain was sustained during Robbie Grossman‘s single in the sixth inning. The 34-year-old infielder is expected to undergo a full assessment on Saturday.
It’s the second significant setback for Cabrera this year. He sustained a minor back injury during the World Baseball Classic and suffered another bout of back tightness following last Sunday’s game against the Indians. While neither injury should keep him off of the roster on a long-term basis, it’s likely that he’ll see some time on the disabled list while he works back to full strength. Any corresponding roster moves have yet to be determined.
Heading into Friday’s game, Cabrera was batting .226/.339/.434 with three home runs through 62 PA in 2017. He went 3-for-3 against the Twins with three base hits, scoring one run in the Tigers’ 6-3 loss.
The White Sox placed right-hander James Shields on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right lat, according to a club announcement on Friday. The move is retroactive to April 18. Veteran right-hander Mike Pelfrey has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is expected to replace Shields in the rotation, while outfielder Charlie Tilson will move to the 60-day disabled list to clear space for Pelfrey on the 40-man roster.
A report from MLB.com’s Scott Merkin revealed that the strain is not severe, but stemmed from discomfort during Shields’ start against the Twins last Sunday. Merkin also noted that while there are plenty of promising arms awaiting promotion in Triple-A Charlotte, Chicago general manager Rick Hahn felt that Pelfrey would be best suited for what looks to be a temporary stay in the rotation:
From the start, we talked about when these guys do get to Chicago for that last stage of development that happens in the big leagues, we want them to feel comfortable they will get the ball every fifth day,” said Hahn of bypassing the prospects. “It’s not going to be snatched away from them because someone is coming off the DL or their performance isn’t up-to-snuff in any individual start.
Shields is 1-0 to start the 2017 season, touting a 1.62 ERA through three starts with three runs, 10 walks and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.
Mike Pelfrey has yet to find his footing on the mound this season, turning in a 7.50 with Triple-A Charlotte after he allowed ten hits, five runs and struck out four in his first two minor league outings last week. He wasn’t much better over a full season’s worth of starts in 2016, going 4-10 with a 5.70 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and 4.2 SO/9 during a one-year gig with the Tigers. This will be the right-hander’s first major league stint with the White Sox after they signed him to a minor league contract on April 5.