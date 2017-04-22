Video: Adam Rosales has the fastest home run trot in MLB, again

When it comes to home run trots, Adam Rosales is still the guy to beat. The Athletics’ shortstop led off the first inning of Saturday’s matinee against the Mariners with a solo shot to center field, and made it all the way around the bases in record time — 15.9 seconds, to be precise. That’s 0.06 seconds faster than the previous record, which Rosales set himself last September on a 15.96-second run.
In fact, as MLB.com’s Michael Clair points out, Rosales holds eight of the 10 fastest home run trots recorded by Statcast. (The other two, naturally, belong to the Reds’ speedy center fielder Billy Hamilton.) Eight of those 10 trots were recorded in 2016, with Rosales gradually inching his way toward the 15-second mark.
The blast was the first of two home runs for the A’s, who tacked on a couple of runs with Ryon Healy‘s two-RBI homer and capped their 4-3 win over the Mariners with a productive out from Khris Davis in the third inning. It’s the fifth straight victory for the A’s this week.
Tigers’ center fielder JaCoby Jones was removed from Saturday’s game after taking a pitch to the face during the third inning. He worked a 1-2 count against Twins’ reliever Justin Haley and tried to turn away from a 90 m.p.h. pitch, but the ball caught him in the nose and mouth area. Jones ran toward the dugout and was assisted by the Tigers’ athletic trainer as he exited the field.
Jones was replaced by pinch-runner Andrew Romine, but Dixon Machado grounded out to end the inning in the next at-bat. It was the first of two tumultuous moments for the Tigers, whose bench cleared in the fifth inning after Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd threw behind Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sano. Things escalated when Sano got into an altercation with Tigers’ backstop James McCann, who hit the infielder in the face with his glove and received a hard shove in response, prompting the bench-clearing and ejections for both Boyd and Sano.
As for Jones, there’s no official word from the Tigers yet, but MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports that the outfielder has a “large gash of the upper lip” and will undergo further tests at the hospital this evening. Manager Brad Ausmus also believes it’s likely that Jones will land on the disabled list, though he didn’t give a specific timetable for his return. It’s the second injury sustained by the Tigers this weekend after they lost Miguel Cabrera to a right groin strain during Friday’s 6-3 loss.
The Phillies acquired Blue Jays’ infielder/outfielder Ty Kelly for cash considerations, per a team announcement on Saturday. Right-hander Clay Buchholz will be placed on the 60-day disabled list to clear a spot for Kelly on the 40-man roster. Buchholz is rehabbing a torn flexor tendon in his right arm and is still expected to miss the next 4-6 months of the season.
Kelly, 28, has already been designated for assignment twice this season. He was DFA’d by the Mets in early April and claimed on waivers by the Blue Jays, who sent him to Triple-A Buffalo for two games before recalling him on Tuesday. He didn’t come off the bench, however, and was placed on waivers prior to Friday’s game.
The third baseman/outfielder made his major league debut with the Mets in 2016, batting .241/.352/.697 with one home run in 39 games. His track record with their Triple-A squad looked more promising: through 81 games in Triple-A Las Vegas, Kelly slashed .328/.409/.435 with 24 extra bases and an .844 OPS.