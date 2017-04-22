Phillies acquire Ty Kelly for cash considerations

The Phillies acquired Blue Jays’ infielder/outfielder Ty Kelly for cash considerations, per a team announcement on Saturday. Right-hander Clay Buchholz will be placed on the 60-day disabled list to clear a spot for Kelly on the 40-man roster. Buchholz is rehabbing a torn flexor tendon in his right arm and is still expected to miss the next 4-6 months of the season.

Kelly, 28, has already been designated for assignment twice this season. He was DFA’d by the Mets in early April and claimed on waivers by the Blue Jays, who sent him to Triple-A Buffalo for two games before recalling him on Tuesday. He didn’t come off the bench, however, and was placed on waivers prior to Friday’s game.

The third baseman/outfielder made his major league debut with the Mets in 2016, batting .241/.352/.697 with one home run in 39 games. His track record with their Triple-A squad looked more promising: through 81 games in Triple-A Las Vegas, Kelly slashed .328/.409/.435 with 24 extra bases and an .844 OPS.

