JaCoby Jones leaves game after getting hit in the face with a pitch

Tigers’ center fielder JaCoby Jones was removed from Saturday’s game after taking a pitch to the face during the third inning. He worked a 1-2 count against Twins’ reliever Justin Haley and tried to turn away from a 90 m.p.h. pitch, but the ball caught him in the nose and mouth area. Jones ran toward the dugout and was assisted by the Tigers’ athletic trainer as he exited the field.
Jones was replaced by pinch-runner Andrew Romine, but Dixon Machado grounded out to end the inning in the next at-bat. It was the first of two tumultuous moments for the Tigers, whose bench cleared in the fifth inning after Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd threw behind Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sano. Things escalated when Sano got into an altercation with Tigers’ backstop James McCann, who hit the infielder in the face with his glove and received a hard shove in response, prompting the bench-clearing and ejections for both Boyd and Sano.
As for Jones, there’s no official word from the Tigers yet, but MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports that the outfielder has a “large gash of the upper lip” and will undergo further tests at the hospital this evening. Manager Brad Ausmus also believes it’s likely that Jones will land on the disabled list, though he didn’t give a specific timetable for his return. It’s the second injury sustained by the Tigers this weekend after they lost Miguel Cabrera to a right groin strain during Friday’s 6-3 loss.
The Phillies acquired Blue Jays’ infielder/outfielder Ty Kelly for cash considerations, per a team announcement on Saturday. Right-hander Clay Buchholz will be placed on the 60-day disabled list to clear a spot for Kelly on the 40-man roster. Buchholz is rehabbing a torn flexor tendon in his right arm and is still expected to miss the next 4-6 months of the season.
Kelly, 28, has already been designated for assignment twice this season. He was DFA’d by the Mets in early April and claimed on waivers by the Blue Jays, who sent him to Triple-A Buffalo for two games before recalling him on Tuesday. He didn’t come off the bench, however, and was placed on waivers prior to Friday’s game.
The third baseman/outfielder made his major league debut with the Mets in 2016, batting .241/.352/.697 with one home run in 39 games. His track record with their Triple-A squad looked more promising: through 81 games in Triple-A Las Vegas, Kelly slashed .328/.409/.435 with 24 extra bases and an .844 OPS.
The Angels and Blue Jays battled late into the night on Friday, with the Jays eventually emerging the victor after Jose Bautista‘s home run gave them the edge in the 13th inning. In order to help pass the time, most of the 40,176 fans in attendance tried to set a world record for the largest gathering of people wearing capes at one time.
Red superhero capes were distributed to fans prior to the game, though the official count didn’t take place until the fifth inning. Several Angels players got into the spirit before the game, as they were unable to participate in the count while on the field:
The attempt was verified as a Guinness World Record, the ninth such honor bestowed on Angels fans after they set records for most Snuggies worn in 2010 (beating the Cleveland Cavaliers’ own Snuggie-wearing world record), most wrestling masks worn in 2011, most cowboy hats worn in 2012, most wigs worn in 2013, most Santa hats worn in 2014, most sombreros worn in 2015, most selfie sticks used and, for good measure, most umbrellas opened in 2016.
There’s no word yet on which world record attempt the Angels’ marketing team is cooking up next, but the club’s promotional schedule is advertising a maracas giveaway during Cinco de Mayo next month, so stay tuned.