JaCoby Jones leaves game after getting hit in the face with a pitch

Tigers’ center fielder JaCoby Jones was removed from Saturday’s game after taking a pitch to the face during the third inning. He worked a 1-2 count against Twins’ reliever Justin Haley and tried to turn away from a 90 m.p.h. pitch, but the ball caught him in the nose and mouth area. Jones ran toward the dugout and was assisted by the Tigers’ athletic trainer as he exited the field.

Jacoby Jones takes a fastball straight to the face and has to leave the game for the #Tigers pic.twitter.com/Py98vIpdue — Around The Bases POD (@AroundBasesPOD) April 22, 2017

Jones was replaced by pinch-runner Andrew Romine, but Dixon Machado grounded out to end the inning in the next at-bat. It was the first of two tumultuous moments for the Tigers, whose bench cleared in the fifth inning after Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd threw behind Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sano. Things escalated when Sano got into an altercation with Tigers’ backstop James McCann, who hit the infielder in the face with his glove and received a hard shove in response, prompting the bench-clearing and ejections for both Boyd and Sano.

As for Jones, there’s no official word from the Tigers yet, but MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports that the outfielder has a “large gash of the upper lip” and will undergo further tests at the hospital this evening. Manager Brad Ausmus also believes it’s likely that Jones will land on the disabled list, though he didn’t give a specific timetable for his return. It’s the second injury sustained by the Tigers this weekend after they lost Miguel Cabrera to a right groin strain during Friday’s 6-3 loss.

