Dustin Pedroia appears to sustain injury in second base collision

Red Sox’ second baseman Dustin Pedroia limped off the field following a collision during the eighth inning of Friday’s 2-0 loss to the Orioles. He appeared to sustain some kind of leg injury after Baltimore’s Manny Machado made a late slide into second base and spiked Pedroia’s left calf with his cleats. While the Red Sox have yet to disclose any details about Pedroia’s condition, manager John Farrell told reporters that the infielder experienced some soreness following the play and was concerned that it might have re-injured his surgically repaired knee.
Both managers took issue with the play. Baltimore skipper Buck Showalter issued a challenge, arguing that Pedroia had stepped off the base, while Farrell believed that Machado had violated league rules by effectively preventing Pedroia from beginning to turn the double play. The tag was confirmed after review, although no double play was retroactively awarded to the Red Sox, nor was Machado ejected for an illegal slide.
There is, of course, a rule that prohibits takeout slides and is designed to avoid situations like this. It’s a four-pronged rule that requires runners to begin their slides before reaching the base, to stay in the vicinity of the base, to attempt to remain on the base after completing the slide, and to slide without going out of their way to intentionally make contact with the infielder. Machado failed to tick all four boxes on that checklist, and though the Providence Journal’s Brian MacPherson points out that the play looked more reckless than malicious, the ire it drew from Farrell and, later, third base coach Brian Butterfield was not without warrant.
Pedroia, for his part, did not appear upset with Machado’s tactics, whether intentional or not. Per MLB.com’s Jeff Seidel:
I don’t even know what the rule is,” he said. “I’ve turned the best double play in the major leagues for 11 years. I don’t need the (expletive) rule, let’s be honest. The rule is irrelevant. The rule is for people with bad footwork, and that’s it.
The Orioles are set for the second game of the series on Saturday at 7:05 PM EDT, when left-hander Jayson Aquino takes the mound against Boston knuckleballer Steven Wright. Needless to say, it’s shaping up to be a tense series.
Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera was pulled from the seventh inning of Friday’s game against the Twins with a right groin strain. Manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that the strain was sustained during Robbie Grossman‘s single in the sixth inning. The 34-year-old infielder is expected to undergo a full assessment on Saturday.
It’s the second significant setback for Cabrera this year. He sustained a minor back injury during the World Baseball Classic and suffered another bout of back tightness following last Sunday’s game against the Indians. While neither injury should keep him off of the roster on a long-term basis, it’s likely that he’ll see some time on the disabled list while he works back to full strength. Any corresponding roster moves have yet to be determined.
Heading into Friday’s game, Cabrera was batting .226/.339/.434 with three home runs through 62 PA in 2017. He went 3-for-3 against the Twins with three base hits, scoring one run in the Tigers’ 6-3 loss.
The Giants are not having a great day. Not only did they lose their best pitcher — arguably one of the best pitchers in the league — to injury, but they blew a three-run lead after allowing a grand slam and two-run inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning of Friday’s 6-5 loss.
Giants’ right-hander Johnny Cueto sailed through the first three innings, keeping the game scoreless after issuing one walk, one hit and one strikeout. The fourth inning was a different beast altogether. Carlos Gonzalez, Mark Reynolds and Gerrardo Parra collected back-to-back-to-back base hits, setting Trevor Story up for his first career grand slam:
Cueto couldn’t control the ball after Story’s home run, either, allowing a base hit to Tony Wolters and a sac bunt to Tyler Chatwood. Charlie Blackmon skied a fly ball straight to Hunter Pence, who slipped on the play and gave the Giants a mild scare when it looked like he’d been hurt on the fall. Meanwhile, Blackmon tore around the bases, bringing Wolters in to score and slipping just under Buster Posey‘s glove for the sixth and final run of the inning.
The Giants tried to rally, tacking on an extra two runs with Brandon Belt‘s solo shot in the fifth inning and an RBI single from Joe Panik in the sixth, but couldn’t muster up the two runs needed to take the series opener. The Rockies improved to 11-6 with the win, good for first place in the NL West.