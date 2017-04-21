Video: Kevin Kiermaier’s leaping catch robs Brian McCann of extra bases

By now, you’ve probably familiarized yourself with Kevin Kiermaier‘s extensive body of defensive work. The Rays’ speedy center fielder can catch just about anything hit in his general direction, and when he’s not emulating Spider-Man on the outfield fences, often showcases his skills with a series of leaps, dives and strategic falls.

Friday’s face-off against the Astros went much the same way. In the second inning, Astros’ catcher Brian McCann hit a fly ball to deep center field, which would have easily gone for a double had Kiermaier not been at the wall to snare it:

From another angle:

Given Kiermaier’s highlight reel-worthy plays and a combined 61.3 DEF (defensive value based on fielding runs and positional adjustment, as calculated by FanGraphs) over the past three years, it’s probably not too early to assume the 26-year-old is in line for his third consecutive Gold Glove award this season, right?

