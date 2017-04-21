Tigers fielders confused by fan yelling “I got it”

I had missed this one at first, but hoo-boy, it’s a good’n.
On Wednesday, two fly balls fell for hits in the first three innings of the Rays’ 8-7 victory over the Tigers at Tropicana Field. They happened as second baseman Ian Kinsler ranged back and center fielder JaCoby Jones and right fielder Tyler Collins ran in to get balls that should’ve been outs. Why weren’t they caught?
Because some dude in the stands was yelling “I GOT IT!” and the players thought it was their teammate doing it. From Mlive:
“Unfortunately, the source of confusion was coming from the stands,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. “Someone in the stands was yelling, ‘I got it!’ That’s why Kinsler went out acting like he had it and then he heard someone say, ‘I got it!’ so he backed off.
“We had to change our signals. It was the Rays’ fans causing confusion.”
Announced attendance was only 12,281 and there were likely far fewer people than that actually on hand. Given the acoustics of Tropicana Field — you can hear stuff from the other side of the park when it’s quiet — a yell from the stands sounded like a yell from a teammate.
We have no idea who the fan was, but we have no idea where Alex Rodriguez was on Wednesday evening, so I have some suspicions.
Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera was pulled from the seventh inning of Friday’s game against the Twins with a right groin strain. Manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that the strain was sustained during Robbie Grossman‘s single in the sixth inning. The 34-year-old infielder is expected to undergo a full assessment on Saturday.
It’s the second significant setback for Cabrera this year. He sustained a minor back injury during the World Baseball Classic and suffered another bout of back tightness following last Sunday’s game against the Indians. While neither injury should keep him off of the roster on a long-term basis, it’s likely that he’ll see some time on the disabled list while he works back to full strength. Any corresponding roster moves have yet to be determined.
Heading into Friday’s game, Cabrera was batting .226/.339/.434 with three home runs through 62 PA in 2017. He went 3-for-3 against the Twins with three base hits, scoring one run in the Tigers’ 6-3 loss.
The Giants are not having a great day. Not only did they lose their best pitcher — arguably one of the best pitchers in the league — to injury, but they blew a three-run lead after allowing a grand slam and two-run inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning of Friday’s 6-5 loss.
Giants’ right-hander Johnny Cueto sailed through the first three innings, keeping the game scoreless after issuing one walk, one hit and one strikeout. The fourth inning was a different beast altogether. Carlos Gonzalez, Mark Reynolds and Gerrardo Parra collected back-to-back-to-back base hits, setting Trevor Story up for his first career grand slam:
Cueto couldn’t control the ball after Story’s home run, either, allowing a base hit to Tony Wolters and a sac bunt to Tyler Chatwood. Charlie Blackmon skied a fly ball straight to Hunter Pence, who slipped on the play and gave the Giants a mild scare when it looked like he’d been hurt on the fall. Meanwhile, Blackmon tore around the bases, bringing Wolters in to score and slipping just under Buster Posey‘s glove for the sixth and final run of the inning.
The Giants tried to rally, tacking on an extra two runs with Brandon Belt‘s solo shot in the fifth inning and an RBI single from Joe Panik in the sixth, but couldn’t muster up the two runs needed to take the series opener. The Rockies improved to 11-6 with the win, good for first place in the NL West.