Tigers fielders confused by fan yelling “I got it”

I had missed this one at first, but hoo-boy, it’s a good’n.

On Wednesday, two fly balls fell for hits in the first three innings of the Rays’ 8-7 victory over the Tigers at Tropicana Field. They happened as second baseman Ian Kinsler ranged back and center fielder JaCoby Jones and right fielder Tyler Collins ran in to get balls that should’ve been outs. Why weren’t they caught?

Because some dude in the stands was yelling “I GOT IT!” and the players thought it was their teammate doing it. From Mlive:

“Unfortunately, the source of confusion was coming from the stands,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. “Someone in the stands was yelling, ‘I got it!’ That’s why Kinsler went out acting like he had it and then he heard someone say, ‘I got it!’ so he backed off. “We had to change our signals. It was the Rays’ fans causing confusion.”

Announced attendance was only 12,281 and there were likely far fewer people than that actually on hand. Given the acoustics of Tropicana Field — you can hear stuff from the other side of the park when it’s quiet — a yell from the stands sounded like a yell from a teammate.

We have no idea who the fan was, but we have no idea where Alex Rodriguez was on Wednesday evening, so I have some suspicions.

