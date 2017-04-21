Texas Rangers release Josh Hamilton after yet another knee injury

Josh Hamilton, on a minor league deal with the Rangers, left spring training in late February with a bum knee on which he had surgery. Turns out that, during rehab from that surgery, he injured it again. He was already supposed to be out for 2-3 months, and given the setback the Rangers have done the inevitable: the released him.
The latest setback would likely call for the fourth major procedure on his knee since the end of the 2015 season. He’s had many more knee surgeries in his career as it is. He missed all of the Rangers’ 2016 campaign after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery last spring and has not seen a full workload in the majors since his 2013 run with the Angels. At this point you have to ask whether all of that cutting and scoping is going to impact not just his athletic career but his quality of life after baseball.
In light of that, this all but certainly ends Hamilton’s baseball career. An improbable career that, at one point, no one ever thought would get going due to is severe substance abuse issues as a minor leaguer in the Tampa Bay Devil Rays system. But after a late start with the Reds, Hamilton went on to be one of the best players in the game for a time, making five All-Star teams and winning the 2010 MVP Award with the Rangers. He signed a huge contract with the Angels before the 2013 season, but only managed one full season with them during which his production fell off sharply.
If this is the end for Hamilton, it was certainly an interesting playing career. Here’s hoping that whatever he does next brings him peace and joy.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the San Francisco Giants have placed ace Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list with bruised ribs and “a grade one or two left shoulder AC sprain.”
The news here is how Bumgarner sustained the injuries: Rosenthal reports it happened during a dirt bike accident on the team’s off day in Colorado. Bumgarner was treated but is now out of the hospital, resting at the team hotel.
The shoulder sprain is on the low-end of severity for AC sprains which normally are evaluated on a 1-6 scale, with 6 being the most severe. Bumgarner will be reevaluated next week, however, and we’ll know more about his prognosis and timeline for pitching again. He’s a tough SOB, so I guess if he doesn’t need an amputation he’ll probably only miss minimal time.
In the meantime, I imagine his agent and the Giants are looking at the fine print of his contract to see if he’s allowed to ride dirt bikes. I mean, washing one’s truck is definitely a no-no, but maybe dirt bike riding is allowed.
The Red Sox activated Jackie Bradley Jr. from the DL today. The corresponding move: putting utilityman Brock Holt on the disabled list. But it’s not due to a hamstring or anything like that. It’s due to vertigo.
Vertigo is a medical condition where a person feels as if they or the objects around them are moving when they’re not. A spinning, swaying or dizziness. It can be caused by an infection, a concussion or any number of other things and the severity can vary as well.
There have been a handful of players who have had to deal with vertigo in recent memory. J.D. Drew battled it off and on between 2008 and 2010 or so. The most famous case of it I can think of it in baseball is Nick Essasky, who was forced to retire due to developing vertigo stemming from an ear infection just nine games after signing as a free agent with the Atlanta Braves in 1990. Given that he was coming off his best season as a major leaguer, it was rather shocking how quickly and severely the malady affected him.
Here’s hoping that Holt has a speedy recovery.