Report: Francisco Lindor turned down a $100 million extension offer

A couple of weeks ago we got a report — from Brody Chernof, the six-year-old son of Indians’ general manager Mike Chernof — that the club and shortstop Francisco Lindor were in talks regarding a seven-year contract extension. Today we get a report — from the somewhat older Tom Verducci — that the Indians made an offer to Lindor in excess of $100 million. And Lindor turned it down.
Lindor is not even arbitration-eligible until after 2018, but in his first 271 games as a big leaguer he’s shown that he’s among the top talents in the game. He’s currently scheduled to hit free agency at age 28. If he merely maintains his current level of play he could double the offer he’s reportedly turned down. If he continues to improve — and he’s just 23, so it’s quite possible — he could get a deal that dwarfs it.
In an age when teams are increasingly locking up young players to club-friendly deals, it’s not often that you hear of a young talent saying no. But as Verducci’s story makes clear, there are a handful of young stars who could break the bank if they take the path to free agency players of the previous generation did. Lindor is one of them.
Brewers’ right-hander Matt Garza will return to the rotation on Monday, the team announced on Friday. Garza was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained groin in mid-April and appears to have made a full recovery after pitching through two outings with Triple-A Colorado Springs and Single-A Wisconsin. The move will bump left-hander Tommy Milone to the bullpen, and MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that the club will still need to make a 25-man roster move before Garza’s debut.
Garza, 33, will need to prove he’s more than just healthy, however. The veteran righty is coming off of a turbulent 2016 season, during which he put up a 4.51 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 6.2 K/9 over 101 2/3 innings in Milwaukee. While those numbers improved on the career lows he experienced during 2015, including a 5.63 ERA and 0.6 fWAR, they’ve done nothing to dig Garza out of the back of the rotation.
Milone, meanwhile, has had a rough start to the 2017 season. He’s looking at a 5.63 ERA over 16 innings, including one relief appearance and three starts, and has yet to pitch deeper than the fifth inning in any single start this year. His reassignment to the bullpen comes on the heels of fellow left-hander Brett Suter’s promotion to the ‘pen after the club designated outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis on Friday.
The Brewers are slated to start Garza against the Reds, who will come to town for a three-game series on Monday at 7:40 ET.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the San Francisco Giants have placed ace Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list with bruised ribs and “a grade one or two left shoulder AC sprain.” He’s expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to the injury.
The news here is how Bumgarner sustained the injuries: Rosenthal reports it happened during a dirt bike accident on the team’s off day in Colorado. Bumgarner was treated but is now out of the hospital, resting at the team hotel.
The shoulder sprain is on the low-end of severity for AC sprains which normally are evaluated on a 1-6 scale, with 6 being the most severe. That 6-8 week report notwithstanding, Bumgarner will be reevaluated next week, and we’ll know his prognosis and timeline for pitching again in a more official way. He’s a tough SOB, so I guess if he doesn’t need an amputation he’ll probably only miss minimal time all things considered.
In the meantime, I imagine his agent and the Giants are looking at the fine print of his contract to see if he’s allowed to ride dirt bikes. I mean, washing one’s truck is definitely a no-no, but maybe dirt bike riding is allowed.