Must-Click Link: David Freese and his battle with depression and anxiety

David Freese became a St. Louis legend in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series. That night, in the bottom of the ninth, with the Cardinals one strike from elimination and the Rangers one strike from glory, Freese hit a two-run triple that eluded Nelson Cruz and sent the game into extra innings. Then, in the 11th, he hit a walkoff homer, giving the Cardinals a Game 7 which they’d go on to win and become World Series champions. It’s virtually impossible to script baseball heroics greater than that.
But despite it all, Freese was not in a good place. He had suffered from depression and anxiety his entire life and, to compensate for that, he abused alcohol. All of it was exacerbated by the expectations of being the hometown hero and feeling he had to be a certain sort of person to the people in St. Louis who either knew him all of his life or were introduced to him as a conquering hero. His life spun out of control.
Today Bob Nightengale of USA Today has an interview with Freese about all of that. He talks about his struggles with depression, anxiety and the bottle and how (a) getting traded away from the Cardinals; and (b) meeting and marrying a woman who was not a baseball fan who helped him bring balance to his life helped lift him out of the fog and into a healthier, more balanced life.
Some must-read material for Cardinals fans, Pirates fans, Freese fans and anyone who has struggled with the issues he has.
Brewers’ right-hander Matt Garza will return to the rotation on Monday, the team announced on Friday. Garza was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained groin in mid-April and appears to have made a full recovery after pitching through two outings with Triple-A Colorado Springs and Single-A Wisconsin. The move will bump left-hander Tommy Milone to the bullpen, and MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that the club will still need to make a 25-man roster move before Garza’s debut.
Garza, 33, will need to prove he’s more than just healthy, however. The veteran righty is coming off of a turbulent 2016 season, during which he put up a 4.51 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 6.2 K/9 over 101 2/3 innings in Milwaukee. While those numbers improved on the career lows he experienced during 2015, including a 5.63 ERA and 0.6 fWAR, they’ve done nothing to dig Garza out of the back of the rotation.
Milone, meanwhile, has had a rough start to the 2017 season. He’s looking at a 5.63 ERA over 16 innings, including one relief appearance and three starts, and has yet to pitch deeper than the fifth inning in any single start this year. His reassignment to the bullpen comes on the heels of fellow left-hander Brett Suter’s promotion to the ‘pen after the club designated outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis on Friday.
The Brewers are slated to start Garza against the Reds, who will come to town for a three-game series on Monday at 7:40 ET.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the San Francisco Giants have placed ace Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list with bruised ribs and “a grade one or two left shoulder AC sprain.” He’s expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to the injury.
The news here is how Bumgarner sustained the injuries: Rosenthal reports it happened during a dirt bike accident on the team’s off day in Colorado. Bumgarner was treated but is now out of the hospital, resting at the team hotel.
The shoulder sprain is on the low-end of severity for AC sprains which normally are evaluated on a 1-6 scale, with 6 being the most severe. That 6-8 week report notwithstanding, Bumgarner will be reevaluated next week, and we’ll know his prognosis and timeline for pitching again in a more official way. He’s a tough SOB, so I guess if he doesn’t need an amputation he’ll probably only miss minimal time all things considered.
In the meantime, I imagine his agent and the Giants are looking at the fine print of his contract to see if he’s allowed to ride dirt bikes. I mean, washing one’s truck is definitely a no-no, but maybe dirt bike riding is allowed.