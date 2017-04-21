Matt Garza is set to make his season debut on Monday

Brewers’ right-hander Matt Garza will return to the rotation on Monday, the team announced on Friday. Garza was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained groin in late March and appears to have made a full recovery after pitching through two outings with Triple-A Colorado Springs and Single-A Wisconsin. The move will bump left-hander Tommy Milone to the bullpen, and MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that the club will still need to make a 25-man roster move before Garza’s debut.
Garza, 33, will need to prove he’s more than just healthy, however. The veteran righty is coming off of a turbulent 2016 season, during which he put up a 4.51 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 6.2 K/9 over 101 2/3 innings in Milwaukee. While those numbers improved on the career lows he experienced during 2015, including a 5.63 ERA and 0.6 fWAR, they’ve done nothing to dig Garza out of the back of the rotation.
Milone, meanwhile, has had a rough start to the 2017 season. He’s looking at a 5.63 ERA over 16 innings, including one relief appearance and three starts, and has yet to pitch deeper than the fifth inning in any single start this year. His reassignment to the bullpen comes on the heels of fellow left-hander Brett Suter’s promotion to the ‘pen after the club designated outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis on Friday.
The Brewers are slated to start Garza against the Reds, who will come to town for a three-game series on Monday at 7:40 ET.
Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera was pulled from the seventh inning of Friday’s game against the Twins with a right groin strain. Manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that the strain was sustained during Robbie Grossman‘s single in the sixth inning. The 34-year-old infielder is expected to undergo a full assessment on Saturday.
It’s the second significant setback for Cabrera this year. He sustained a minor back injury during the World Baseball Classic and suffered another bout of back tightness following last Sunday’s game against the Indians. While neither injury should keep him off of the roster on a long-term basis, it’s likely that he’ll see some time on the disabled list while he works back to full strength. Any corresponding roster moves have yet to be determined.
Heading into Friday’s game, Cabrera was batting .226/.339/.434 with three home runs through 62 PA in 2017. He went 3-for-3 against the Twins with three base hits, scoring one run in the Tigers’ 6-3 loss.
The Giants are not having a great day. Not only did they lose their best pitcher — arguably one of the best pitchers in the league — to injury, but they blew a three-run lead after allowing a grand slam and two-run inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning of Friday’s 6-5 loss.
Giants’ right-hander Johnny Cueto sailed through the first three innings, keeping the game scoreless after issuing one walk, one hit and one strikeout. The fourth inning was a different beast altogether. Carlos Gonzalez, Mark Reynolds and Gerrardo Parra collected back-to-back-to-back base hits, setting Trevor Story up for his first career grand slam:
Cueto couldn’t control the ball after Story’s home run, either, allowing a base hit to Tony Wolters and a sac bunt to Tyler Chatwood. Charlie Blackmon skied a fly ball straight to Hunter Pence, who slipped on the play and gave the Giants a mild scare when it looked like he’d been hurt on the fall. Meanwhile, Blackmon tore around the bases, bringing Wolters in to score and slipping just under Buster Posey‘s glove for the sixth and final run of the inning.
The Giants tried to rally, tacking on an extra two runs with Brandon Belt‘s solo shot in the fifth inning and an RBI single from Joe Panik in the sixth, but couldn’t muster up the two runs needed to take the series opener. The Rockies improved to 11-6 with the win, good for first place in the NL West.