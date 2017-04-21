Matt Garza is set to make his season debut on Monday

Brewers’ right-hander Matt Garza will return to the rotation on Monday, the team announced on Friday. Garza was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained groin in late March and appears to have made a full recovery after pitching through two outings with Triple-A Colorado Springs and Single-A Wisconsin. The move will bump left-hander Tommy Milone to the bullpen, and MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that the club will still need to make a 25-man roster move before Garza’s debut.
Garza, 33, will need to prove he’s more than just healthy, however. The veteran righty is coming off of a turbulent 2016 season, during which he put up a 4.51 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 6.2 K/9 over 101 2/3 innings in Milwaukee. While those numbers improved on the career lows he experienced during 2015, including a 5.63 ERA and 0.6 fWAR, they’ve done nothing to dig Garza out of the back of the rotation.
Milone, meanwhile, has had a rough start to the 2017 season. He’s looking at a 5.63 ERA over 16 innings, including one relief appearance and three starts, and has yet to pitch deeper than the fifth inning in any single start this year. His reassignment to the bullpen comes on the heels of fellow left-hander Brett Suter’s promotion to the ‘pen after the club designated outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis on Friday.
The Brewers are slated to start Garza against the Reds, who will come to town for a three-game series on Monday at 7:40 ET.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the San Francisco Giants have placed ace Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list with bruised ribs and “a grade one or two left shoulder AC sprain.” He’s expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to the injury.
The news here is how Bumgarner sustained the injuries: Rosenthal reports it happened during a dirt bike accident on the team’s off day in Colorado. Bumgarner was treated but is now out of the hospital, resting at the team hotel.
The shoulder sprain is on the low-end of severity for AC sprains which normally are evaluated on a 1-6 scale, with 6 being the most severe. That 6-8 week report notwithstanding, Bumgarner will be reevaluated next week, and we’ll know his prognosis and timeline for pitching again in a more official way. He’s a tough SOB, so I guess if he doesn’t need an amputation he’ll probably only miss minimal time all things considered.
In the meantime, I imagine his agent and the Giants are looking at the fine print of his contract to see if he’s allowed to ride dirt bikes. I mean, washing one’s truck is definitely a no-no, but maybe dirt bike riding is allowed.
The Red Sox activated Jackie Bradley Jr. from the DL today. The corresponding move: putting utilityman Brock Holt on the disabled list. But it’s not due to a hamstring or anything like that. It’s due to vertigo.
Vertigo is a medical condition where a person feels as if they or the objects around them are moving when they’re not. A spinning, swaying or dizziness. It can be caused by an infection, a concussion or any number of other things and the severity can vary as well.
There have been a handful of players who have had to deal with vertigo in recent memory. J.D. Drew battled it off and on between 2008 and 2010 or so. The most famous case of it I can think of it in baseball is Nick Essasky, who was forced to retire due to developing vertigo stemming from an ear infection just nine games after signing as a free agent with the Atlanta Braves in 1990. Given that he was coming off his best season as a major leaguer, it was rather shocking how quickly and severely the malady affected him.
Here’s hoping that Holt has a speedy recovery.