Jacob deGrom scratched due to a stiff neck

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was scheduled to start tonight against the Washington Nationals, but he’s been pushed to Saturday because he is dealing with a stiff neck. Matt Harvey will pitch in his place. It won’t be short rest for Harvey, though, because the Mets were off on Monday. If they hadn’t been I assume everyone would be panicking.
Oh wait, they already are.
As for deGrom, the injury doesn’t seem serious. And neither does Yoenis Cespedes’ injury. And neither does Lucas Duda‘s or Travis d’Arnaud’s. Wilmer Flores has an infection, but I’m sure he’ll be just fine.
Which, if you’re a Mets fan and you remember some of the Mets’ history when it comes to injuries over the years, you likely take to mean that the team will soon be contracted due to every single player on the roster having all of their limbs spontaneously fall off or dying of bubonic plague.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the San Francisco Giants have placed ace Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list with bruised ribs and “a grade one or two left shoulder AC sprain.”
The news here is how Bumgarner sustained the injuries: Rosenthal reports it happened during a dirt bike accident on the team’s off day in Colorado. Bumgarner was treated but is now out of the hospital, resting at the team hotel.
The shoulder sprain is on the low-end of severity for AC sprains which normally are evaluated on a 1-6 scale, with 6 being the most severe. Bumgarner will be reevaluated next week, however, and we’ll know more about his prognosis and timeline for pitching again. He’s a tough SOB, so I guess if he doesn’t need an amputation he’ll probably only miss minimal time.
In the meantime, I imagine his agent and the Giants are looking at the fine print of his contract to see if he’s allowed to ride dirt bikes. I mean, washing one’s truck is definitely a no-no, but maybe dirt bike riding is allowed.
The Red Sox activated Jackie Bradley Jr. from the DL today. The corresponding move: putting utilityman Brock Holt on the disabled list. But it’s not due to a hamstring or anything like that. It’s due to vertigo.
Vertigo is a medical condition where a person feels as if they or the objects around them are moving when they’re not. A spinning, swaying or dizziness. It can be caused by an infection, a concussion or any number of other things and the severity can vary as well.
There have been a handful of players who have had to deal with vertigo in recent memory. J.D. Drew battled it off and on between 2008 and 2010 or so. The most famous case of it I can think of it in baseball is Nick Essasky, who was forced to retire due to developing vertigo stemming from an ear infection just nine games after signing as a free agent with the Atlanta Braves in 1990. Given that he was coming off his best season as a major leaguer, it was rather shocking how quickly and severely the malady affected him.
Here’s hoping that Holt has a speedy recovery.