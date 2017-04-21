Jacob deGrom scratched due to a stiff neck

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was scheduled to start tonight against the Washington Nationals, but he’s been pushed to Saturday because he is dealing with a stiff neck. Matt Harvey will pitch in his place. It won’t be short rest for Harvey, though, because the Mets were off on Monday. If they hadn’t been I assume everyone would be panicking.

Oh wait, they already are.

As for deGrom, the injury doesn’t seem serious. And neither does Yoenis Cespedes’ injury. And neither does Lucas Duda‘s or Travis d’Arnaud’s. Wilmer Flores has an infection, but I’m sure he’ll be just fine.

Which, if you’re a Mets fan and you remember some of the Mets’ history when it comes to injuries over the years, you likely take to mean that the team will soon be contracted due to every single player on the roster having all of their limbs spontaneously fall off or dying of bubonic plague.

