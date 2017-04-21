Four of the top five best-selling jerseys belong to Cubs players

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association just released their list of the most popular jerseys. Since the end of the 2016 season, more Kris Bryant jerseys have been sold than that of any other player. He has the most since the end of 2015 as well.
Second on the list is his teammate, Anthony Rizzo. Then Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, at number three. Another Cub, Javier Baez, is fourth. Fifth is yet another Cub, Kyle Schwarber. That’s right: four of the five best-selling jerseys belong to Cubs players.
Here’s the entire top 20:
Major League Baseball’s press release makes a big deal of the fact that the average age of players on this list is 26-and-a-half, which is more than 1.5 years younger than any previous list’s average age. I suppose David Ortiz retiring drops that average age quite a bit.
Baez and Schwarber are two of six new faces cracking the top 20. Also new to the list: Corey Seager, Gary Sánchez, Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor.
Bartolo Colon was robbed.
I had missed this one at first, but hoo-boy, it’s a good’n.
On Wednesday, two fly balls fell for hits in the first three innings of the Rays’ 8-7 victory over the Tigers at Tropicana Field. They happened as second baseman Ian Kinsler ranged back and center fielder JaCoby Jones and right fielder Tyler Collins ran in to get balls that should’ve been outs. Why weren’t they caught?
Because some dude in the stands was yelling “I GOT IT!” and the players thought it was their teammate doing it. From Mlive:
“Unfortunately, the source of confusion was coming from the stands,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. “Someone in the stands was yelling, ‘I got it!’ That’s why Kinsler went out acting like he had it and then he heard someone say, ‘I got it!’ so he backed off.
“We had to change our signals. It was the Rays’ fans causing confusion.”
Announced attendance was only 12,281 and there were likely far fewer people than that actually on hand. Given the acoustics of Tropicana Field — you can hear stuff from the other side of the park when it’s quiet — a yell from the stands sounded like a yell from a teammate.
We have no idea who the fan was, but we have no idea where Alex Rodriguez was on Wednesday evening, so I have some suspicions.
Yoenis Cespedes left last night’s game against the Phillies with what he first thought was a cramp in his hamstring after running to second base. Turns out it wasn’t a cramp but a strain. Cespedes says it’s a mild one and that he does not think it’ll keep him out of action for long. More will be known after the results of an MRI Cespedes underwent this morning come back.
Cespedes is hitting .255/.364/.636 with six homers and 10 RBI in 15 games.