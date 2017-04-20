Theo Epstein named in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein was named in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Actor John Cusack, a noted Cubs fan, wrote Epstein’s blurb. Cusack said:
After that epic World Series Game 7, I found myself in the dugout watching first baseman Anthony Rizzo waving to the heavens. Theo was quite still—I watched him watch Rizzo. He must have felt it and turned to me, almost apologetic. “I haven’t given you a proper hug!” he said.
“Greatest sporting moment of the century,” I told him. “Thank you. And thank you from my father.” He took it but undercut his achievement with a wry smile. “No,” he said, “it’s all about these guys.” Then he walked back into the fray.
Others named in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People included Pope Francis, LeBron James, John Lewis, Colin Kaepernick, Tom Brady, and Jordan Peele.
Epstein was also named The World’s Greatest Leader by Forbes last month. He has ended two historic championship droughts for the Red Sox and Cubs and the accolades keep on piling up.
Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports that the Marlins have activated shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria from the 10-day disabled list and optioned shortstop J.T. Riddle to Triple-A New Orleans.
Hechavarria, 28, was dealing with a strained left oblique. He went on the DL batting .200/.238/.200 in his first 21 plate appearances.
Riddle, 25, hit a meager .143/.133/.357 in 17 plate appearances covering for Hechavarria. He did have a couple of cool moments, including getting his first major league hit on a check-swing on a pitch in the dirt and notching his first major league home run with a walk-off.
Brewers 1B/OF Eric Thames homered in his fifth consecutive game in Monday’s series opener against the Cubs. It came on a 3-2 breaking ball thrown by starter John Lackey leading off the top of the third inning at Wrigley Field. Thus continues the odyssey of Thames, who went from major league washout to a feared slugger in Korea and carried that power back with him for a second stint in the majors.
Lackey and Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio are suspicious. Though neither came right out and said it after Monday’s game, both hinted that something might be up with Thames.
In his post-game press conference, Lackey said (via the Chicago Tribune) that Thames’ home run was “kinda one of those things that makes you scratch your head.” Lackey seemingly very intentionally winked at the reporter who asked him the question.
Bosio appeared on the Mully and Hanley show and was asked about Starling Marte‘s recent suspension after testing positive for Nandrolone. Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports provides the transcript:
Well, the bottom line is [Thames] has hit the ball and we gotta figure out a way to get around [it]. All that other stuff, I’ll let other people worry about. But he’s doing stuff that I haven’t seen done for a long time.
You start thinking about Ken Griffey Jr., Manny Ramirez when he went to the Dodgers, Barry Bonds … You’re talking about some of the greatest players to ever play this game. So, yeah, it’s probably a ‘head-scratcher’ because nobody knows who this guy is. And when he was here before, his body has changed. But, like I said, I’ll leave that to everyone else and we’re just gonna try to worry about how to pitch him better and get him out.
For what it’s worth, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that Thames was given a drug test immediately after Monday’s game against the Cubs.
Entering Thursdays’ game against the Cardinals, Thames is hitting .408/.500/.959 with seven home runs and 12 RBI. And, for now, his 8-8 Brewers are neck-and-neck with the 8-7 defending world champion Cubs.