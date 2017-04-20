Report: Phillies came closest to acquiring Jay Bruce during the offseason

Marc Carig of Newsday reports that the Phillies came closest to acquiring Mets outfielder Jay Bruce during the offseason. Though the Phillies are still in a rebuilding phase, the club was on the hunt for veteran outfielders on short-term contracts, which explains why the club sought Howie Kendrick and Michael Saunders. It is unclear why the Phillies came up short, but the Mets reportedly wanted two prospects in return. The Phillies could’ve been turned off by that and/or Bruce’s $13 million salary.
Bruce, 30, has terrorized the Phillies to start the 2017 season. Overall, he’s hitting .309/.387/.673 with six home runs and 14 RBI in 62 plate appearances. Four of those home runs and 11 of those RBI have come in his 21 PA against the Phillies. And two of those home runs and five of those RBI came on Wednesday night, when he provided all of the Mets’ offense in a 5-4 win over the Phillies.
Bruce was a lightning rod for criticism in New York as he struggled mightily with the Mets, batting a meager .219/.294/.391 in 50 games after the Mets acquired him from the Reds. Some surmised he couldn’t handle the pressure of a major media market. At least in the early going this year, Bruce is putting those concerns to rest.
The Mets activated Jeurys Familia from the restricted list on Thursday amid a flurry of roster moves. The club also recalled catcher Kevin Plawecki from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned relievers Rafael Montero and Sean Gilmartin to Triple-A.
Familia, 27, served a 15-game suspension stemming from his October arrest for a domestic incident at his home. Charges were dropped, but Major League Baseball does not require charges to be filed in order to punish a player accused of domestic violence.
The Mets plan to ease Familia back into relief work, but he is expected to reclaim the closer’s role before long. Addison Reed will continue closing for now, but will likely transition back into the set-up role when Familia is ready.
Last season, Familia saved an MLB-best 51 games with a 2.55 ERA and an 84/31 K/BB ratio in 77 2/3 innings.
Nineteen-year-old outfield prospect Luis Robert left his native Cuba last November, and began the process of being cleared to be signed as a free agent. That process is over now, and the bidding war for Robert can commence.
That he’s cleared now is a boon to him and a handful of teams as there was some speculation at the time he left Cuba that he might not be cleared until after the new Collective Bargaining Agreement provisions regarding international free agents went into effect in July. If that had happened, it would’ve imposed greater penalties on teams which had already spent a lot on international players. Now, however, Robert’s market will be more wide open. To date, there have been reports that the A’s, Astros, Cardinals, White Sox, Padres and Reds are among the teams with the strongest interest in signing him.
Just about any team can sign Robert before July 2, and whoever signs him will be subject to various penalties if they have already exceeded their international bonus pool. If he signs after July 2, however, teams which have exceeded their bonus pools will only be able to offer him a $300,000 bonus, effectively taking them out of the running. This will create a big, big incentive for teams which have exceeded their pools to offer big money now, pay the penalty but get their man.
Robert has been described by one talent evaluator as “the best player on the planet, and that’s no exaggeration.” Well, OK, but having hit .393 with 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases in Cuba’s Serie Nacional last season, he’s been compared favorably to Yoenis Cespedes. And he’s only 19, which means his ceiling could be way, way higher.