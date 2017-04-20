Cubs’ John Lackey and Chris Bosio imply Eric Thames is using PEDs

Brewers 1B/OF Eric Thames homered in his fifth consecutive game in Monday’s series opener against the Cubs. It came on a 3-2 breaking ball thrown by starter John Lackey leading off the top of the third inning at Wrigley Field. Thus continues the odyssey of Thames, who went from major league washout to a feared slugger in Korea and carried that power back with him for a second stint in the majors.
Lackey and Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio are suspicious. Though neither came right out and said it after Monday’s game, both hinted that something might be up with Thames.
In his post-game press conference, Lackey said (via the Chicago Tribune) that Thames’ home run was “kinda one of those things that makes you scratch your head.” Lackey seemingly very intentionally winked at the reporter who asked him the question.
Bosio appeared on the Mully and Hanley show and was asked about Starling Marte‘s recent suspension after testing positive for Nandrolone. Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports provides the transcript:
Well, the bottom line is [Thames] has hit the ball and we gotta figure out a way to get around [it]. All that other stuff, I’ll let other people worry about. But he’s doing stuff that I haven’t seen done for a long time.
You start thinking about Ken Griffey Jr., Manny Ramirez when he went to the Dodgers, Barry Bonds … You’re talking about some of the greatest players to ever play this game. So, yeah, it’s probably a ‘head-scratcher’ because nobody knows who this guy is. And when he was here before, his body has changed. But, like I said, I’ll leave that to everyone else and we’re just gonna try to worry about how to pitch him better and get him out.
For what it’s worth, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that Thames was given a drug test immediately after Monday’s game against the Cubs.
Entering Thursdays’ game against the Cardinals, Thames is hitting .408/.500/.959 with seven home runs and 12 RBI. And, for now, his 8-8 Brewers are neck-and-neck with the 8-7 defending world champion Cubs.
Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera was pulled from the seventh inning of Friday’s game against the Twins with a right groin strain. Manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that the strain was sustained during Robbie Grossman‘s single in the sixth inning. The 34-year-old infielder is expected to undergo a full assessment on Saturday.
It’s the second significant setback for Cabrera this year. He sustained a minor back injury during the World Baseball Classic and suffered another bout of back tightness following last Sunday’s game against the Indians. While neither injury should keep him off of the roster on a long-term basis, it’s likely that he’ll see some time on the disabled list while he works back to full strength. Any corresponding roster moves have yet to be determined.
Heading into Friday’s game, Cabrera was batting .226/.339/.434 with three home runs through 62 PA in 2017. He went 3-for-3 against the Twins with three base hits, scoring one run in the Tigers’ 6-3 loss.
The Giants are not having a great day. Not only did they lose their best pitcher — arguably one of the best pitchers in the league — to injury, but they blew a three-run lead after allowing a grand slam and two-run inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning of Friday’s 6-5 loss.
Giants’ right-hander Johnny Cueto sailed through the first three innings, keeping the game scoreless after issuing one walk, one hit and one strikeout. The fourth inning was a different beast altogether. Carlos Gonzalez, Mark Reynolds and Gerrardo Parra collected back-to-back-to-back base hits, setting Trevor Story up for his first career grand slam:
Cueto couldn’t control the ball after Story’s home run, either, allowing a base hit to Tony Wolters and a sac bunt to Tyler Chatwood. Charlie Blackmon skied a fly ball straight to Hunter Pence, who slipped on the play and gave the Giants a mild scare when it looked like he’d been hurt on the fall. Meanwhile, Blackmon tore around the bases, bringing Wolters in to score and slipping just under Buster Posey‘s glove for the sixth and final run of the inning.
The Giants tried to rally, tacking on an extra two runs with Brandon Belt‘s solo shot in the fifth inning and an RBI single from Joe Panik in the sixth, but couldn’t muster up the two runs needed to take the series opener. The Rockies improved to 11-6 with the win, good for first place in the NL West.