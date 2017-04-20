Clayton Kershaw rips Rockies starter Tyler Anderson for being “disrespectful”

Last night Clayton Kershaw stood on the mound in Dodger Stadium, waiting to throw the first pitch of his team’s game against the Rockies. The home plate umpire told him to wait, however. That’s because Rockies starter Tyler Anderson had taken a couple of extra pitches in the bullpen before the game and was walking along the first-base line toward the Rockies dugout.
Anderson soon made it to the dugout and the game began. It ended with a Dodgers win and yet another excellent performance from Kershaw. But even three hours later, he was not in a good mood about that first inning delay:
“That was one of the more disrespectful things I’ve been a part of in a game. Really didn’t appreciate that. The game starts at 7:10. It’s started at 7:10 here for a long time. Go around or finish earlier but that wasn’t appreciated, for sure. I’m not going to say any more or I’ll get in trouble.”
For his part, Anderson said he meant no disrespect:
“I threw a few extra pitches in the bullpen before the game,” Anderson said. “I didn’t mean any disrespect by it. I was surprised the umpire didn’t let him pitch.”
Kershaw struggled a bit in the first inning but then settled down, though he said the Anderson thing had nothing to do with it. Yasmani Grandal said he thought it fired Kershaw up. Whether that’s the case is something only Kershaw really knows.
The Rockies next play the Dodgers the weekend of May 12-14. If this truly was one of the more disrespectful things, and if Anderson is pitching in that series, you may want to tune in.
David Price played some long toss this morning and is scheduled to throw off a mound again tomorrow, but Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters today that Price has been experiencing some soreness around his left elbow. It apparently did not impact his throwing today, however. It was merely being noted.
The Red Sox still don’t have a set timetable for Price’s return. As it was, he wasn’t expected to return until May at the earliest. It’s not clear if the soreness is going to impact that.
Price, 31, is in the second year of a seven-year, $217 million contract signed with the Red Sox in December 2015. In his first season he finished with a 3.99 ERA in 35 starts.
In 2015, Astros starter Dallas Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award after posting a stellar 2.48 ERA and 1.017 WHIP in 33 starts. He also struck out 216 batters in a league-high 232 innings. In the playoffs he led the Astros to a win over the Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game, tossing six shutout innings.
Heading into 2016 it was expected that Keuchel would once again anchor the Astros’ staff. Unfortunately, it was a bad campaign for the sinkerballer. He had a shoulder injury and, even when he was pitching, he suffered command problems. He finished the season with a 9-12 record and a 4.55 ERA. His hits and walks allowed were up and his strikeouts were down. The sinker wasn’t sinking and his groundball percentage was down. Even when the ball was hit on the ground, it found holes, with his BABIP going from an excellent .269 in 2015 to .304 last year.
Heading into this season, the biggest question the Astros had was whether their rotation would be good enough to help the team get back to the playoffs. If Keuchel could be an ace again, the club would be in good shape. If not, [cliche movie quote about problems/Houston deleted]. Well, the club is in good shape again.
Keuchel has gone exactly seven innings in each of his first four starts. He allowed zero runs in his first start of the year and one each in the next three, including last night’s win over the Angels. He’s 3-0 with 22 strikeouts and only six walks in 28 innings and a 0.96 ERA. He has been inducing grounders at a 70% clip and opposing hitters have a mere .194 average on balls in play.
In other words, Keuchel is Keuchel again. And because of that it’s no accident that the Astros are tied for the most wins in baseball.