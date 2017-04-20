Clayton Kershaw rips Rockies starter Tyler Anderson for being “disrespectful”

Last night Clayton Kershaw stood on the mound in Dodger Stadium, waiting to throw the first pitch of his team’s game against the Rockies. The home plate umpire told him to wait, however. That’s because Rockies starter Tyler Anderson had taken a couple of extra pitches in the bullpen before the game and was walking along the first-base line toward the Rockies dugout.

Anderson soon made it to the dugout and the game began. It ended with a Dodgers win and yet another excellent performance from Kershaw. But even three hours later, he was not in a good mood about that first inning delay:

“That was one of the more disrespectful things I’ve been a part of in a game. Really didn’t appreciate that. The game starts at 7:10. It’s started at 7:10 here for a long time. Go around or finish earlier but that wasn’t appreciated, for sure. I’m not going to say any more or I’ll get in trouble.”

For his part, Anderson said he meant no disrespect:

“I threw a few extra pitches in the bullpen before the game,” Anderson said. “I didn’t mean any disrespect by it. I was surprised the umpire didn’t let him pitch.”

Kershaw struggled a bit in the first inning but then settled down, though he said the Anderson thing had nothing to do with it. Yasmani Grandal said he thought it fired Kershaw up. Whether that’s the case is something only Kershaw really knows.

The Rockies next play the Dodgers the weekend of May 12-14. If this truly was one of the more disrespectful things, and if Anderson is pitching in that series, you may want to tune in.

