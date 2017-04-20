Getty Images

And That Happened: Wednesday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraApr 20, 2017, 7:41 AM EDT

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Cardinals 2, Pirates 1: Dexter Fowler homer. Josh Bell homer. Dexter Fowler homer. Advantage: Cardinals.

Cubs 7, Brewers 4: Addison Russell hit a walkoff three-run homer off of Neftali Feliz to cap a four-run ninth inning and the Cubs comeback from a three-run deficit. Earlier in the inning Kris Bryant had singled in Jon Jay to tie things up. Russell is the marquee hero, but there was some low-key heroism from the Cubs bullpen, with Mike Montgomery, Pedro Strop, Koji Uehara and Wade Davis combining for four scoreless innings. That made up for Kyle Hendricks‘ shaky start and allowed the Cubs to remain within comeback range.

Athletics 9, Rangers 1: The A’s jumped on Martin Perez four four in the first and it wasn’t a contest after that. Khris Davis hit his seventh homer of the young season. He hits well at home, and he was asked about life at the Coliseum after the game:

“I like coming to this ballpark. It’s a grungy stadium, but I don’t need the fancy art, high-tech stadium to perform. I just go out there and play.”

Has anyone ever described Davis as a gritty or a blue collar or a lunch bucket-type player? Because that’s the kind of quote that gets you labeled that.

Mariners 10, Marlins 5: Mitch Haniger had three hits, reached base five times and drove in four. The Mariners right fielder now has a 13-game hitting streak. The Marlins right fielder, however, got all the attention. And for good reason.

Yankees 9, White Sox 1: Starlin Castro drove in three but everyone was talking about the one run Aaron Judge drove in. On a long, long homer. Nearly 450 feet. That kid is strong.

Blue Jays 3, Red Sox 0: Francisco Liriano and three relievers combine to shut out the Sox. Defense was just as much a liability as the bats were for Boston, as all three of the Jays’ runs were unearned thanks to a throwing error by Pablo Sandoval. and a fielding error by Mitch Moreland in the second inning which set up RBI singles from Darwin Barney and Ezequiel Carrera.

Orioles 2, Reds 0: Ubaldo Jimenez continues to be one of the more baffling and frustrating pitchers in baseball. He gave up five runs in his first start of the year and five runs in his second but here tosses shutout ball into the eighth, allowing only two hits. Reds rookie Amir Garrett continued to shine in a losing effort, striking out 12 in seven innings and allowing only two runs. This one was done in a crisp two hours twenty-eight minutes.

Mets 5, Phillies 4: The Mets break a four-game losing streak thanks to the heroics of Jay Bruce, who didn’t bring the Mets down, homering twice and driving in all five of the Mets’ runs. The first homer brought the Mets back from behind and the second one broke a tie and gave them the lead for good.

Rays 8, Tigers 7: An ugly game ends with an ugly play, as Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias allowed the tying and winning runs to score due to a throwing error while trying to turn what should’ve been a game-ending double play.  Iglesias was run into and threw off balance on the play, but after the game Brad Ausmus said “that double play gets turned nine times out of 10” and that it was just bad luck.

Nationals 14, Braves 4: Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman each hit grand slams. Earlier in the game Harper hit a solo homer too. Harper finished 4-for-4 with a walk, a single, a double, and the two homers. Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with two singles and the slam. Mercy.

Astros 5, Angels 1: Every preview for the Astros this season was required, by law, to mention that Houston’s chances hinged on Dallas Keuchel returning to ace-like form. So far this year he has been an ace. He’s gone exactly seven innings in each of his first four starts. He allowed zero runs in his first start of the year and one each in the next three, including this one. He’s 3-0 with 22 strikeouts and only six walks in 28 innings. It’s no accident that the Astros are tied for the most wins in baseball.

Royals 2, Giants 0: Madison Bumgarner in Kansas City against the Royals brings back memories of 2014. And he did pitch well, allowing only one run in six innings. He just didn’t pitch as well as Jason Vargas, who shut the Giants out and struck out nine over seven. Joakim Soria and Kelvin Herrera handled the final two innings, holding the Giants hitless in the final two frames. The Royals scored their runs on a couple of singles.

Dodgers 4, Rockies 2: Clayton Kershaw struck out ten and allowed two runs in seven innings of work. Kershaw was pissed too, because he had to wait to start the first inning as Rockies starter Tyler Anderson was late walking out of the bullpen from pregame warmups and to the Rockies dugout. Kershaw on the delay:

“That was one of the more disrespectful things I’ve been a part of in a game,” Kershaw said. “Really didn’t appreciate that. The game starts at 7:10. It’s started at 7:10 here for a long time. Go around or finish earlier but that wasn’t appreciated, for sure. I’m not going to say any more or I’ll get in trouble.”

I can think of a few more disrespectful things in baseball history, but I suppose Kershaw gets the benefit of the doubt as maybe he wasn’t part of any of ’em.

Padres 1, Diamondbacks 0: The good news for the Dbacks? Zack Greinke was fantastic, allowing only one run on five hits in eight innings. The bad news? He wasn’t as good as Jhoulys Chacin, who allowed three hits and zero runs in that same span. Greinke’s only mistake was a solo homer allowed to Erick Aybar in the bottom of the eighth. This game lasted only two hours and thirteen minutes. It’s like Greg Maddux came out of retirement.

Indians vs. Twins — POSTPONED:

The rain falls hard on a humdrum town
this town has dragged you down
oh the rain falls hard on a humdrum town
this town has dragged you down

And everybody’s got to live their life
and God knows I’ve got to live mine
God knows I’ve got to live mine

William, William it was really nothing
William, William it was really nothing
it was your life

Roger Clemens has learned nothing in the past decade. And it’s pretty dang sad.

By Craig CalcaterraApr 20, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

Back in late 2007, Roger Clemens was famously named in the Mitchell Report, which was former Senator George Mitchell’s investigation into performance enhancing drugs in Major League Baseball. While there were scores of other players mentioned as well, Clemens, along with Barry Bonds, was the biggest star involved. And, because of his forceful denials, defiant press conferences and post-report litigation strategy, Clemens probably ended up worse off in the wake of the Mitchell Report than just about anyone else named in it.

After the report came out, Clemens sued his primary accuser, former trainer Brian McNamee, claiming that McNamee was lying. Clemens’ suit, however, was completely eviscerated by a federal court and what little was left of it was eventually dismissed. McNamee, in turn, sued Clemens for defamation as a result of the stuff Clemens said about him in his post-report press conferences and interviews. That suit had legs, with Clemens finally settling it in the spring of 2015, presumably paying McNamee a great sum of money. Between the release of the Mitchell Report and the settling of that suit, of course, came criminal perjury charges against Clemens, which he beat in court, and a public relations nightmare for the seven-time Cy Young Award winner which he’s never really lived down.

For all of that craziness, you’d think Clemens wouldn’t want to talk about any of that anymore, but last night he appeared on the TV show “Undeniable with Joe Buck” and lashed out at George Mitchell and former congressman Henry Waxman, who held the PED hearings in the wake of the Mitchell Report in which Clemens allegedly perjured himself:

“I should’ve just set my wallet on the table because it was just about money . . . I’d like to find out if Waxman had a referral fee from Mitchell. I think Mitchell got paid, before my name got put in there, I think he got paid close to $40 million . . . It was nothing short of a ‘Jerry Springer Show.'”

You can watch that all in the video below.

At the outset, I’ll grant this much: The Mitchell Report was a flawed exercise that raised more questions than it answered. Mostly because it didn’t seem to want to really answer any important questions about PEDs in baseball apart from spinning out some player names, presumably to take the heat off of Major League Baseball and put the heat on the players alone. I’ve written extensively about that. I’ll also grant that the PED hearings before Congress were a stage show, filled with politicians grandstanding. I’ve argued that for years.

Beyond that, though, Clemens has zero credibility about any of this and his lashing out at others is just sad.

If, as Clemens continues to claim, he never took PEDs, he could’ve issued a simple denial and gone on with his life like so many others did. Heck, he could’ve done that even if it was a lie and nothing would have happened to him because, even by 2007, most people didn’t believe ballplayer lies about it anyway. Alternatively, if he took PEDs, as most of us suspect he did, he could’ve admitted it. Whatever the case, he had any number of options that likely would’ve ended the PED story for him in early 2008, just as it ended for Andy Pettitte and almost everyone else named in the report.

He chose, however, to mount a combative and litigious campaign against his accusers. It was that campaign that led to him being hauled before Congress. It was that campaign that led to him being sued for defamation by Brian McNamee. It was that campaign which led to all manner of sordid details about his personal life being printed in every newspaper and broadcast on every channel. It sucks for anyone who has to go through that, but he would not have had to go through that if not for his stubbornness, arrogance, and the miscalculations he and his attorneys made in late 2007 and early 2008.

I think Roger Clemens was one of the best pitchers in baseball history. I think he should be in the Hall of Fame. And I’m sad for anyone who has to go through a bunch of terrible stuff and has their personal life splashed all over the newspapers, even if he isn’t the nicest person on the planet.

But Clemens’ ripping other people for what he went through is a bit too much. It seems like, even nearly a decade later, he has learned nothing from this experience. That’s rather sad.

David Price has experienced some elbow soreness

By Craig CalcaterraApr 20, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT

David Price played some long toss this morning and is scheduled to throw off a mound again tomorrow, but Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters today that Price has been experiencing some soreness around his left elbow. It apparently did not impact his throwing today, however. It was merely being noted.

The Red Sox still don’t have a set timetable for Price’s return. As it was, he wasn’t expected to return until May at the earliest. It’s not clear if the soreness is going to impact that.

Price, 31, is in the second year of a seven-year, $217 million contract signed with the Red Sox in December 2015. In his first season he finished with a 3.99 ERA in 35 starts.