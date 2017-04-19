The Cubs don’t want World Series Ring Recipients to Sell Their Rings

There’s something of a controversy going on with the Cubs and their World Series rings. Not with the players’ rings, but the hundreds of rings that the club is giving out to employees and others with team affiliations. From the Chicago Tribune:
The Cubs are in the process of giving out 1,908 pieces of championship-related jewelry, including the championship rings valued at $30,000 to $40,000.
Spokesman Julian Green confirmed the team has asked almost all recipients to sign a document agreeing to insure the rings, report them as income, keep them for personal and not commercial use and offer the Cubs first right of refusal at $1 if they intended to sell them.
To be clear, the vast majority of the rings are not worth that much. Teams order various tiers of rings, with the big honkin’ ones going to the players. Most rings given out are worth a few hundred dollars. It’s those that the team does not want to see on eBay or whatever.
As the article notes, it’s not unprecedented for this sort of arrangement to exist with other bits of honorary hardware. If you win an Oscar or a Heisman Trophy you have to offer it back for a token payment as well. The idea is not to cheapen the award by allowing someone unaffiliated with the award to collect it like so much memorabilia.
Still, all of these things seem like a gift or a reward for a job well done as opposed to reflected glory of the entity handing out the merch. Once one gives away a gift or pays someone for their performance, one usually gives up a claim to the payment. Just my opinion, but retaining an interest in the perceived prestige of the object seems a bit too much to me. Let the people do what they want with their stuff.
When last we heard from free agent outfielder Angel Pagan, he was dismissing the idea of accepting a minor league deal with anyone, saying “I just don’t feel I need to be fighting for a job . . . if a team wants me to help a team win, they know I can help them win.”
Pagan proceeded to play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, saying beforehand “I’m a winning player. I’m healthy. They’ll see it in the (World) Baseball Classic.” Pagan did well enough in the WBC, going 10-for-35 with three doubles and a couple of RBI in eight games. Fantastic? No, but he was certainly healthy and durable, being only one of three players on the Puerto Rico squad to play all eight games of the tournament.
That has not, however, resulted in a job offer. So Pagan tells the Puerto Rican website El Vocero that he is taking 2017 off. Via NBC Bay Area:
Per El Vocero, Pagan said the decision was made as a family. “I’ve been away from my house for a long time,” he said, adding that he wants to take advantage of time that can’t be recovered. Pagan said he is not necessarily retiring.
It’ll be interesting to see if Pagan sticks to that in the very likely event that an outfielder gets injured or released.
A couple of weeks ago reports emerged that Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush were forming competing groups with the intent of purchasing the Miami Marlins. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports today that Jeb and Jetes are joining forces:
The former Florida governor and retired New York Yankees star once were rivals for the Major League Baseball franchise but now have teamed up to try and buy the team, the sources said. They are competing against a New York financier named Wayne Rothbaum, manager of Quogue Capital, a source close to the situation said. It is not known if other would-be suitors of the Marlins remain in the hunt.
Who else may be in the ownership group is unknown, but there are likely some silent and less-famous partners as well. Because while, obviously, Bush and Jeter are wealthy men, the Marlins are likely to sell for over a billion bucks, and that’s more than just pocket change.
Obviously, however, the sale of a Major League Baseball team is not simply the matter of picking the highest bidder. Major League Baseball has to approve of the winning ownership group and there are a lot of business and political factors which come into play with that stuff. Who will play well with the other owners and the league being a primary consideration.
Given Jeter’s baseball bonafides, Jeb’s political background and, of course, given that his big brother George once owned a baseball team and that his ownership tenure pleased the Powers that Be, one would have to think that if Jetes’ and Jeb’s bid wasn’t the highest, it still might be the most favorable one in the eyes of those Powers that Be.