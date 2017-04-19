Nationals take Blake Treinen out of the closer’s role

MASN’s Dan Kolko reports that Nationals manager Dusty Baker has taken Blake Treinen out of the closer’s role. He’ll go with a combination of Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover in save situations for now. However, as Kolko notes, Baker doesn’t want to lean too hard on either pitcher as Kelley is a two-time recipient of Tommy John surgery and Glover is “nursing some things.”
Treinen, 28, has blown only one save, but overall has allowed five runs on 10 hits and six walks with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Kelley hasn’t been much better, yielding four runs in six innings. Glover has given up two runs in 5 2/3 innings.
The bullpen figured to be a problem for the Nationals, who saw last year’s lights-out closer Mark Melancon head to the Giants in free agency. Joe Blanton was the club’s biggest addition in the offseason, but he too has struggled to a 6.43 ERA.
White Sox starter Jose Quintana recently appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Quintana, who is from Colombia, told Fallon that he learned some English by watching his show. To repay the favor, the lefty taught Fallon some Spanish.
Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich made an Aaron Rowand-esque catch during Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Mariners. Jarrod Dyson, leading off the bottom of the first inning against Edinson Volquez, hit a fly ball to deep center field. Yelich raced towards the warning track, stuck out his glove, and slammed face-first into the center field fence. One can even see an imprint of his body where he crashed into the wall. Fortunately, Yelich was not injured making the grab.
Coincidentally, all three players were involved in a very similar play last August. With Volquez on the mound for the Royals against the Marlins, Yelich sent a fly ball of his own to straightaway center field. This time it was Dyson in center field racing back to make the catch at the ball.