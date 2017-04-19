Freddie Freeman has reached base in 12 consecutive plate appearances

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman — somehow quietly — has not made an out since the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Padres. Since then, his plate appearances have gone: intentional walk, walk, double, two-run home run, double, solo home run, single, walk, walk, single, walk, solo home run. Those last two plate appearances have come in the first three innings of Wednesday night’s game against the Nationals. For those counting at home, that’s 12 consecutive plate appearances reaching base safely ending in five walks (one intentional), two singles, two doubles, and three home runs.

The official record for consecutive games reaching base safely — reaching via hit, walk, or hit-by-pitch — was set between June 16-19, 1893 by the Orioles’ Piggy Ward, who reached base in 17 consecutive trips to the plate.

Going into his third plate appearance of the night, Freeman is hitting .438/.534/.938. Those are almost Eric Thamesian numbers!

Update: Freeman grounded out leading off the sixth inning, ending his streak.

Follow @Baer_Bill