Eric Thames: “I love beer”

By Craig CalcaterraApr 19, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Eric Thames has been the story of the young 2017 season.

After two partial campaigns in 2011 and 2012 with limited success, Thames took off for Korea where he became a superstar, hitting 124 home runs and 379 RBI in three seasons. He won an MVP award and a trip to the KBO All-Star Game. While understanding that KBO is a hitter’s league, he hit .317/.425/.676 with 40 home runs in 2016. In 2015 he was even better, hitting .381/.497/.790 with 47 homers and 140 driven in.

While it did not seem like Thames would land anything other than a minor league deal with an American team this past offseason, the Brewers offered him a major league deal, guaranteeing Thames $16 million. There’s a club option for 2020 at $7.5 million with a $1 million buyout. While that’s not a lot of money these days, it’s a pretty nice deal for a guy with only a KBO track record.

In the early going that investment is proving to have been a fantastic one, with Thames hitting .426/.491/1.000 while leading the league with seven homers and seventeen runs scored in his first 13 games. There’s still a lot of time left in April, but he’s the front-runner for NL Player of the Month.

He’s also winning over the hearts of Milwaukee fans. Or else he should be with quotes like this one taken from a profile of Thames in USA Today:

“I came to Milwaukee before I signed, checked it out, and after an hour I knew it was where I wanted to be. I love the Midwest. I love the hospitality of people. And Milwaukee has great beer.

“I love beer.”

His production will determine whether he stays a fan favorite, but stuff like that will determine whether he becomes a local legend.

Nationals take Blake Treinen out of the closer’s role

By Bill BaerApr 19, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

MASN’s Dan Kolko reports that Nationals manager Dusty Baker has taken Blake Treinen out of the closer’s role. He’ll go with a combination of Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover in save situations for now. However, as Kolko notes, Baker doesn’t want to lean too hard on either pitcher as Kelley is a two-time recipient of Tommy John surgery and Glover is “nursing some things.”

Treinen, 28, has blown only one save, but overall has allowed five runs on 10 hits and six walks with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Kelley hasn’t been much better, yielding four runs in six innings. Glover has given up two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

The bullpen figured to be a problem for the Nationals, who saw last year’s lights-out closer Mark Melancon head to the Giants in free agency. Joe Blanton was the club’s biggest addition in the offseason, but he too has struggled to a 6.43 ERA.

Video: Jose Quintana teaches Jimmy Fallon Spanish

By Bill BaerApr 19, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT

White Sox starter Jose Quintana recently appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Quintana, who is from Colombia, told Fallon that he learned some English by watching his show. To repay the favor, the lefty taught Fallon some Spanish.