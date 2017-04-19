Dodgers place Logan Forsythe on the DL with a fractured toe

The Dodgers announced on Wednesday that second baseman Logan Forsythe and utilityman Rob Segedin have been placed on the 10-day disabled list. The club recalled outfielder Brett Eibner and utilityman Chris Taylor from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Forsythe, 30, suffered a fractured right big toe when he was hit in the foot by a pitch on Tuesday. It’s a big loss for the Dodgers, as Forsythe was playing well, batting .295/.407/.341 in 54 plate appearances. Fortunately, the club has Chase Utley ready to step in and handle second base on a regular basis.

Segedin, 28, also has a toe injury, but just a strain of his right big toe. He took only four plate appearances prior to the injury, registering just a lone single.

