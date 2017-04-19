C.B. Bucknor made one of the worst calls you’ve ever seen last night

The Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves last night. Or, I should say that they beat the Atlanta Braves and home plate umpire C.B. Bucknor.
Washington had a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the ninth. The Braves mounted a little rally, though, scoring one run and then loading the bases with only one out. At that point Shawn Kelley was summoned to take over for closer Blake Treinen. It was a tough spot.
Kelley got Emilio Bonifacio to foul out and then concentrated on Chase d'Arnaud. Kelley got ahead of d’Arnaud 1-2. And then d’Arnaud . . . swung and missed! Ballgame! Right?
Nope. Because Bucknor said the swing and miss was a foul tip. Somehow. Look:
Eventually Kelley would get d’Arnaud swinging — with Bucknor actually acknowledging it — to end the game. But can you imagine what would’ve happened if d’Arnaud hit a bases-clearing and game-winning double with that new, unwarranted lease on life? It’d be a game we’d be talking about for decades. Even as it was, the Nationals gave Bucknor a well-deserved earful afterward.
This call, by the way, sort of overshadowed the fact that Bucknor’s strike zone in the game was absolutely wretched, with tons of balls in the left-handed batters box being called strikes (for more on that, check this out). That happens a lot and often it impacts both teams equally, but the Nats seemed to get the worst of that too.
Nothing is worse than that phantom foul tip call, though. That’s simply inexcusable. What in the heck was Bucknor watching?
The Nationals trounced the Braves 14-4 on Wednesday night in Atlanta. Eight of those runs game on two grand slams from outfielder Bryce Harper and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman. The grand slam was Harper’s second home run of the night.
Here’s Harper’s salami:
And Zimmerman’s:
Harper finished 4-for-4 with a walk, a single, a double, and the two homers. Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with two singles and the slam.
On Wednesday, the Mariners hosted the Marlins for a series finale. As outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who spent the first 12 years of his major league career in Seattle, is now with the Marlins, the Mariners fittingly gave away an Ichiro dual bobblehead.
The Marlins fell behind for good in the fourth inning when the Mariners took an 8-3 lead. Suzuki gave both Marlins and Mariners fans something to cheer about in the top of the ninth inning, however, as he lifted an Evan Marshall fastball out to right-center field for a solo home run in what is likely his final at-bat at Safeco Field. The Seattle crowd gave Suzuki a loud standing ovation.
Suzuki, now 43, hit .322/.366/.418 with 438 stolen bases as a Mariner from 2001-12. He won the AL Rookie of the Year and MVP Awards in ’01 and made the All-Star team 10 years running from ’01-10. He’s been with the Marlins since 2015. While he isn’t the player he once was due to age, he showed last year he still has something left in the tank by finishing with a .730 OPS. Suzuki has struggled to start 2017, however, entering Wednesday’s action hitting .067/.067/.067.