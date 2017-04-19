Blue Jays expected to call up Mat Latos to start this weekend

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Blue Jays are expected to call up veteran right-hander Mat Latos from Triple-A Buffalo to start this weekend against the Angels. Casey Lawrence is also expected to start this weekend as both pitchers are replacing J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez in the rotation.
Latos, 29, has had good results in two minor league starts, giving up one earned run on seven hits and six walks with nine strikeouts in nine innings. The right-hander struggled mightily in the majors over the past two seasons, compiling an aggregate 4.93 ERA, which explains why he had to settle for a minor league deal with the Jays.
On Wednesday, the Mariners hosted the Marlins for a series finale. As outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who spent the first 12 years of his major league career in Seattle, is now with the Marlins, the Mariners fittingly gave away an Ichiro dual bobblehead.
The Marlins fell behind for good in the fourth inning when the Mariners took an 8-3 lead. Suzuki gave both Marlins and Mariners fans something to cheer about in the top of the ninth inning, however, as he lifted an Evan Marshall fastball out to right-center field for a solo home run in what is likely his final at-bat at Safeco Field. The Seattle crowd gave Suzuki a loud standing ovation.
Suzuki, now 43, hit .322/.366/.418 with 438 stolen bases as a Mariner from 2001-12. He won the AL Rookie of the Year and MVP Awards in ’01 and made the All-Star team 10 years running from ’01-10. He’s been with the Marlins since 2015. While he isn’t the player he once was due to age, he showed last year he still has something left in the tank by finishing with a .730 OPS. Suzuki has struggled to start 2017, however, entering Wednesday’s action hitting .067/.067/.067.
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman — somehow quietly — has not made an out since the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Padres. Since then, his plate appearances have gone: intentional walk, walk, double, two-run home run, double, solo home run, single, walk, walk, single, walk, solo home run. Those last two plate appearances have come in the first three innings of Wednesday night’s game against the Nationals. For those counting at home, that’s 12 consecutive plate appearances reaching base safely ending in five walks (one intentional), two singles, two doubles, and three home runs.
The official record for consecutive games reaching base safely — reaching via hit, walk, or hit-by-pitch — was set between June 16-19, 1893 by the Orioles’ Piggy Ward, who reached base in 17 consecutive trips to the plate.
Going into his third plate appearance of the night, Freeman is hitting .438/.534/.938. Those are almost Eric Thamesian numbers!
Update: Freeman grounded out leading off the sixth inning, ending his streak.