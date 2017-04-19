Blue Jays expected to call up Mat Latos to start this weekend

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Blue Jays are expected to call up veteran right-hander Mat Latos from Triple-A Buffalo to start this weekend against the Angels. Casey Lawrence is also expected to start this weekend as both pitchers are replacing J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez in the rotation.
Latos, 29, has had good results in two minor league starts, giving up one earned run on seven hits and six walks with nine strikeouts in nine innings. The right-hander struggled mightily in the majors over the past two seasons, compiling an aggregate 4.93 ERA, which explains why he had to settle for a minor league deal with the Jays.
MASN’s Dan Kolko reports that Nationals manager Dusty Baker has taken Blake Treinen out of the closer’s role. He’ll go with a combination of Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover in save situations for now. However, as Kolko notes, Baker doesn’t want to lean too hard on either pitcher as Kelley is a two-time recipient of Tommy John surgery and Glover is “nursing some things.”
Treinen, 28, has blown only one save, but overall has allowed five runs on 10 hits and six walks with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Kelley hasn’t been much better, yielding four runs in six innings. Glover has given up two runs in 5 2/3 innings.
The bullpen figured to be a problem for the Nationals, who saw last year’s lights-out closer Mark Melancon head to the Giants in free agency. Joe Blanton was the club’s biggest addition in the offseason, but he too has struggled to a 6.43 ERA.
White Sox starter Jose Quintana recently appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Quintana, who is from Colombia, told Fallon that he learned some English by watching his show. To repay the favor, the lefty taught Fallon some Spanish.