Blue Jays expected to call up Mat Latos to start this weekend

MASN’s Dan Kolko reports that Nationals manager Dusty Baker has taken Blake Treinen out of the closer’s role. He’ll go with a combination of Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover in save situations for now. However, as Kolko notes, Baker doesn’t want to lean too hard on either pitcher as Kelley is a two-time recipient of Tommy John surgery and Glover is “nursing some things.”

Treinen, 28, has blown only one save, but overall has allowed five runs on 10 hits and six walks with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Kelley hasn’t been much better, yielding four runs in six innings. Glover has given up two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

The bullpen figured to be a problem for the Nationals, who saw last year’s lights-out closer Mark Melancon head to the Giants in free agency. Joe Blanton was the club’s biggest addition in the offseason, but he too has struggled to a 6.43 ERA.

