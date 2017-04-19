Getty Images

Angel Pagan is taking the year off

By Craig CalcaterraApr 19, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

When last we heard from free agent outfielder Angel Pagan, he was dismissing the idea of accepting a minor league deal with anyone, saying “I just don’t feel I need to be fighting for a job . . . if a team wants me to help a team win, they know I can help them win.”

Pagan proceeded to play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, saying beforehand “I’m a winning player.  I’m healthy. They’ll see it in the (World) Baseball Classic.” Pagan did well enough in the WBC, going 10-for-35 with three doubles and a couple of RBI in eight games. Fantastic? No, but he was certainly healthy and durable, being only one of three players on the Puerto Rico squad to play all eight games of the tournament.

That has not, however, resulted in a job offer. So Pagan tells the Puerto Rican website El Vocero that he is taking 2017 off. Via NBC Bay Area:

Per El Vocero, Pagan said the decision was made as a family. “I’ve been away from my house for a long time,” he said, adding that he wants to take advantage of time that can’t be recovered. Pagan said he is not necessarily retiring.

It’ll be interesting to see if Pagan sticks to that in the very likely event that an outfielder gets injured or released.

Report: Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush join forces in their efforts to purchase the Miami Marlins

By Craig CalcaterraApr 19, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT

A couple of weeks ago reports emerged that Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush were forming competing groups with the intent of purchasing the Miami Marlins. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports today that Jeb and Jetes are joining forces:

The former Florida governor and retired New York Yankees star once were rivals for the Major League Baseball franchise but now have teamed up to try and buy the team, the sources said. They are competing against a New York financier named Wayne Rothbaum, manager of Quogue Capital, a source close to the situation said. It is not known if other would-be suitors of the Marlins remain in the hunt.

Who else may be in the ownership group is unknown, but there are likely some silent and less-famous partners as well. Because while, obviously, Bush and Jeter are wealthy men, the Marlins are likely to sell for over a billion bucks, and that’s more than just pocket change.

Obviously, however, the sale of a Major League Baseball team is not simply the matter of picking the highest bidder. Major League Baseball has to approve of the winning ownership group and there are a lot of business and political factors which come into play with that stuff. Who will play well with the other owners and the league being a primary consideration.

Given Jeter’s baseball bonafides, Jeb’s political background and, of course, given that his big brother George once owned a baseball team and that his ownership tenure pleased the Powers that Be, one would have to think that if Jetes’ and Jeb’s bid wasn’t the highest, it still might be the most favorable one in the eyes of those Powers that Be.

Darren Daulton once threatened to rip off Mitch Williams’ arm. God bless him.

By Craig CalcaterraApr 19, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

Retired Phillies catcher Darren Daulton is, to steal a description, one of God’s own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

He is on record believing in alchemy, auras, telepathy, energy transfers, astral planes, planetary ascension, and parallel universes. He believes that he had an had out of body experiences while playing at Wrigley Field one day. He believes that the universe is created and sustained by numerical synchronicities — the number 11 is particularly important in his life — and
that all matter is charged with extradimensional vibrational energy.

Daulton believes that his moods have altered the weather before, that the pyramids were created by a lost civilization — or possibly aliens. He believed that people with knowledge of the workings of the universe were going ascend to a higher plane of existence on Dec. 21, 2012, at 11:11 a.m. Maybe that happened, maybe it didn’t, but you can’t prove Daulton wrong about that. And not just because he’s still here. Maybe he chose to be, man, in order to help those of us who don’t understand everything get by as best we can. Ever think of that? Didn’t think so.

To put it succinctly, if you don’t love and respect the unadulterated Darren Daultoness of Darren Daulton, I don’t really want to know you.

One person who knows Daulton and his Daultoness well is CSNPhilly’s John Kruk. Kruk tells a story about Daulton in the first episode of his new podcast, called the KrukCast. You can hear it in its entirety via CSNPhilly.com, but this here is the good stuff:

“There was an incident, it’s been documented, with Mitch Williams our closer,” Kruk began. “Terry Mulholland pitched the gem of a complete game, which Terry had a knack to do. When he started it, he wanted to finish it. Mitch came in and he was upset. He yelled at Jimmy Fregosi for not bringing him in, ‘If I’m you’re closer you gotta put me in that game.’ Darren took Mitch to the back room and said, ‘Look, that’s not what we’re about and if that ever happens again I’ll rip your arm off and you’ll never pitch again.'”

Darren Daulton is . . . his own man, to say the least. And I think he operates on a level none of us can truly grapple with. But in his desire to put Mitch Williams and all of his nonsense in his place, he comes across as the hero we all want and the hero we all need.

God bless that man. God bless him.