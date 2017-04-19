Getty Images

And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

Apr 19, 2017

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

White Sox 4, Yankees 1: The Sox snap the Yankees’ eight-game winning streak thanks to Miguel Gonzalez shutting the Bombers out until the ninth inning. And thanks to the Attack of the Garcias, with Leury homering in the third and Avisail homering in the seventh.

Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7: The Red Sox had a four run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth, with the recently-promoted Brian Johnson providing some solid work. The Blue Jays rallied for three in the final frame, but fell just short. Mookie Betts, Mitch Moreland and Pablo Sandoval had three hits a piece.

Reds 9, Orioles 3: Adam Duvall hit a grand slam and Bronson Arroyo won his first game since June 15, 2014 with five innings of three-run ball. Arroyo is the first pitcher 40 or over to win a game for the Reds since Boom-Boom Beck beat the Phillies on May 31, 1945. They don’t make nicknames like they used to.

Phillies 6, Mets 2: Extra innings are often nail-biting affairs. Then there’s this one, in which the Phillies scored four runs in the top of the tenth, making the bottom half something of a pro-forma exercise. It wouldn’t have even gotten to extras if it wasn’t for Jose Reyes dropping a two-out popup in the eighth. After that Andres Blanco tied it at 2 with an RBI double. It’d be hard to script a worse beginning to the 2017 season for Reyes.

Rays 5, Tigers 1: Matt Andriese tamed the Tigers with six innings of one-run ball. Miguel Cabrera hit a long homer on his 34th birthday, but that was the only celebrating for the Tigers on this evening.

Nationals 3, Braves 1: The Braves’ five-game winning streak is snapped. Facing Max Scherzer will do that to a team. Scherzer shut ’em out for seven innings, striking out seven. Nats closer Blake Treinen struggled in the ninth and was taken out of the game by Dusty Baker after allowing two hits and walking two dudes. Nice win, but that’s worth watching.

Cubs 9, Brewers 7: The Cubs snap a four-game skid with a comeback win. Chicago rallied for four here, with the go-ahead run coming on a wild pitch. Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero each hit two-run homers. Eric Thames had his games-with-a-homer streak snapped, but still had two doubles and three hits in all. Schwarber, after the game, talking about the comeback:

“I just think it shows the character of our team. We’re not gonna give up just because we’re trading blows.”

Just in case you were wondering how, over the years, sportswriters and fans have come to believe that those who win have good character and those who don’t are somehow lacking, it’s quotes like that which do it.

Indians 11, Twins 4: Jose Ramirez homered and drove in two runs and Josh Tomlin gave up three runs in six innings. Tomlin needed that. Francisco Lindor hit a two-run triple in the sixth and Edwin Encarnacion homered. They didn’t need that as bad as Ramirez and Tomlin needed theirs, but they’ll take it.

Angels 5, Astros 2: Albert Pujols hit one of the most memorable home runs of the past couple of decades in Houston back in the 2005 playoffs. He hit another big, big homer in Houston last night. A three-run blast in the fifth that put the Angels ahead and made it to those train tracks the Astros have out in left. Watch:

Giants 2, Royals 1: Matt Cain: one run over seven innings. The dude seems to be back. Still, he didn’t figure in the decision as Jason Hammel only allowed one run as well, sending this to extras. Joe Panik singled in the go-ahead run for the Giants in the 11th.

Cardinals 2, Pirates 1Dexter Fowler tripled and scored and Greg Garcia doubled in a run as Mike Leake twirled six and a third strong innings, allowing only one run against the Starling Marte-free Pirates.

Athletics 4, Rangers 2: Hope the sixth wasn’t the inning during which you decided to walk the dog, because that’s when all of the runs in this game crossed the plate. It was Yu Darvish‘s Waterloo, as he surrendered all four of the A’s runs and left before it ended. Former Ranger Adam Rosales‘ two-run homer was the big blow. Andrew Triggs survived the sixth for Oakland, allowing only two.

Marlins 5, Mariners 0: Miami had a combined no-hitter broken up with one out in the ninth inning when Mitch Haniger doubled off of Kyle BarracloughWei-Yin Chen handled the first seven innings of it, but was lifted for the eighth at the 100-pitch mark. This is the second time in three days the Marlins have had a combined no-hitter go at least seven innings, as Dan Straily and a couple of relievers had one broken up in the eighth on Sunday. Was Chen upset about being taken out even though he probably could’ve gone another inning? Nah. He had this to say after the game, through a translator:

“If given the choice, any pitcher would like to go out there and keep pitching, but Don talked to me and gave me his reasoning and wanted to keep me healthy for the whole season. So under that situation, I try not to think about it too much. It’s his decision to make.”

Not every manager and certainly not all of us would make that choice, but it’s a team game.

Rockies 4, Dodgers 3: Nolan Arenado hit two homers: a two-run shot in the first and a solo shot in the fifth. Kyle Freeland didn’t pitch long enough for the Rockies to qualify for the win but he allowed only one run to the Dodgers in four innings and five relievers helped the lead hold up.

Diamondbacks 11, Padres 2: Shelby Miller pitched seven and a third innings of four-hit ball and has a 3.50 ERA in three starts this year. That’s quite a turnaround. Yasmany Tomas hit a three-run homer. The Padres have dropped five in a row.

Roger Clemens has learned nothing in the past decade. And it’s pretty dang sad.

Apr 20, 2017

Back in late 2007, Roger Clemens was famously named in the Mitchell Report, which was former Senator George Mitchell’s investigation into performance enhancing drugs in Major League Baseball. While there were scores of other players mentioned as well, Clemens, along with Barry Bonds, was the biggest star involved. And, because of his forceful denials, defiant press conferences and post-report litigation strategy, Clemens probably ended up worse off in the wake of the Mitchell Report than just about anyone else named in it.

After the report came out, Clemens sued his primary accuser, former trainer Brian McNamee, claiming that McNamee was lying. Clemens’ suit, however, was completely eviscerated by a federal court and what little was left of it was eventually dismissed. McNamee, in turn, sued Clemens for defamation as a result of the stuff Clemens said about him in his post-report press conferences and interviews. That suit had legs, with Clemens finally settling it in the spring of 2015, presumably paying McNamee a great sum of money. Between the release of the Mitchell Report and the settling of that suit, of course, came criminal perjury charges against Clemens, which he beat in court, and a public relations nightmare for the seven-time Cy Young Award winner which he’s never really lived down.

For all of that craziness, you’d think Clemens wouldn’t want to talk about any of that anymore, but last night he appeared on the TV show “Undeniable with Joe Buck” and lashed out at George Mitchell and former congressman Henry Waxman, who held the PED hearings in the wake of the Mitchell Report in which Clemens allegedly perjured himself:

“I should’ve just set my wallet on the table because it was just about money . . . I’d like to find out if Waxman had a referral fee from Mitchell. I think Mitchell got paid, before my name got put in there, I think he got paid close to $40 million . . . It was nothing short of a ‘Jerry Springer Show.'”

You can watch that all in the video below.

At the outset, I’ll grant this much: The Mitchell Report was a flawed exercise that raised more questions than it answered. Mostly because it didn’t seem to want to really answer any important questions about PEDs in baseball apart from spinning out some player names, presumably to take the heat off of Major League Baseball and put the heat on the players alone. I’ve written extensively about that. I’ll also grant that the PED hearings before Congress were a stage show, filled with politicians grandstanding. I’ve argued that for years.

Beyond that, though, Clemens has zero credibility about any of this and his lashing out at others is just sad.

If, as Clemens continues to claim, he never took PEDs, he could’ve issued a simple denial and gone on with his life like so many others did. Heck, he could’ve done that even if it was a lie and nothing would have happened to him because, even by 2007, most people didn’t believe ballplayer lies about it anyway. Alternatively, if he took PEDs, as most of us suspect he did, he could’ve admitted it. Whatever the case, he had any number of options that likely would’ve ended the PED story for him in early 2008, just as it ended for Andy Pettitte and almost everyone else named in the report.

He chose, however, to mount a combative and litigious campaign against his accusers. It was that campaign that led to him being hauled before Congress. It was that campaign that led to him being sued for defamation by Brian McNamee. It was that campaign which led to all manner of sordid details about his personal life being printed in every newspaper and broadcast on every channel. It sucks for anyone who has to go through that, but he would not have had to go through that if not for his stubbornness, arrogance, and the miscalculations he and his attorneys made in late 2007 and early 2008.

I think Roger Clemens was one of the best pitchers in baseball history. I think he should be in the Hall of Fame. And I’m sad for anyone who has to go through a bunch of terrible stuff and has their personal life splashed all over the newspapers, even if he isn’t the nicest person on the planet.

But Clemens’ ripping other people for what he went through is a bit too much. It seems like, even nearly a decade later, he has learned nothing from this experience. That’s rather sad.

David Price has experienced some elbow soreness

Apr 20, 2017

David Price played some long toss this morning and is scheduled to throw off a mound again tomorrow, but Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters today that Price has been experiencing some soreness around his left elbow. It apparently did not impact his throwing today, however. It was merely being noted.

The Red Sox still don’t have a set timetable for Price’s return. As it was, he wasn’t expected to return until May at the earliest. It’s not clear if the soreness is going to impact that.

Price, 31, is in the second year of a seven-year, $217 million contract signed with the Red Sox in December 2015. In his first season he finished with a 3.99 ERA in 35 starts.