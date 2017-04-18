Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Yasiel Puig: “We [Latinos] love to show our joy on the field, and I think sometimes that confuses people.”

By Bill Baer Apr 18, 2017

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig penned a special article for MLB.com titled, “In my Words: Puig growing as ballplayer, man.” He writes about his motivations for playing the game, which include his new son Daniel Sebastian and doing charitable work in Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Puig has been a lightning rod for controversy since signing a seven-year, $42 million contract with the Dodgers in June 2012. His production has fluctuated at times, which has been frustrating for Dodgers fans. But the thing that has enraged the most people is Puig’s penchant for flipping the bat. His rival, no surprise, is Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, as the two have squared off many times as NL West rivals.

In Puig’s article, he clarifies his bat-flipping:

There is a passion I have and we have as Latinos because we love to have fun, we love to show our joy on the field, and I think sometimes that confuses people. Sometimes, other teams get upset with our bat flips or expressions, but that’s how we show our joy. The pitcher can strike you out four times in a game so we like to show our joy when we hit that one home run. Baseball is fun. It’s exciting. I enjoy it. It’s a game.

It is saddening that Puig felt he needed to clarify this in his article. As we’ve noted here several times, there does seem to be a cultural war happening within baseball, however, and Puig is one of the biggest faces in that war, along with Jose Bautista. One one side, you have mostly white players who think the game should be played with as little emotion as possible. And on the other side, you have players who have mostly come from poorer areas like the D.R., Cuba, and Mexico that grew up playing a game that was to them as much a party as a contest.

Puig, ultimately, is right: it’s a game. And it’s a game that’s struggling to reach younger audiences. Maybe let the players have some fun, yeah?

Video: Albert Pujols hits a moonshot to the Minute Maid Park train tracks

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Bill Baer Apr 18, 2017

Albert Pujols hitting a three-run moonshot to the train tracks in left field at Minute Maid Park is already a memory forever etched in the minds of baseball fans old enough to remember Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS. Nearly 12 years later, Pujols is still doing it.

In the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Astros, the Angels’ DH sent a 0-1 Joe Musgrove offering to the train tracks, breaking a 2-2 tie. It’s Pujols’ second homer of the season and the 593rd of his career. He’s now 16 home runs behind Sammy Sosa for eighth on baseball’s all-time home run leaderboard.

Bruce Bochy underwent a minor ablation procedure

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Bill Baer Apr 18, 2017

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Giants manager Bruce Bochy underwent a minor ablation procedure Tuesday morning to alleviate discomfort stemming from an atrial flutter, also known as an abnormal heart rhythm. Bochy is expected to rejoin the team on Friday, when his team opens a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies. Bench coach Ron Wotus will manage the team in the interim.

As Pavlovic notes, Bochy has had heart issues in the recent past. He had two stents inserted during the spring two years ago and he was hospitalized last year in Miami due to his irregular heartbeat.

Bochy, 62, is in his 23rd year of managing and his 11th year with the Giants. His team is off to a disappointing 5-9 start, putting them in a tie for last place in the NL West with the Padres.