Video: Albert Pujols hits a moonshot to the Minute Maid Park train tracks

Albert Pujols hitting a three-run moonshot to the train tracks in left field at Minute Maid Park is already a memory forever etched in the minds of baseball fans old enough to remember Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS. Nearly 12 years later, Pujols is still doing it.
In the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Astros, the Angels’ DH sent a 0-1 Joe Musgrove offering to the train tracks, breaking a 2-2 tie. It’s Pujols’ second homer of the season and the 593rd of his career. He’s now 16 home runs behind Sammy Sosa for eighth on baseball’s all-time home run leaderboard.
Reds starter Bronson Arroyo entered Tuesday night’s start against the Orioles not having won a game since June 15, 2014. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss all of 2015. He battled more elbow soreness in ’16, but was able to latch on for a second stint with the Reds on a minor league contract coming into 2017.
Against the Orioles, Arroyo gave up three runs on five hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts in five innings of work. As the Reds scored all of their nine runs in the first three innings, he had plenty of breathing room. Four of those runs came on an Adam Duvall grand slam. Arroyo won, giving him his first victory in nearly three years — 1,038 days, to be exact.
Despite Tuesday’s win, Arroyo is carrying an 8.40 ERA over his first three starts this season.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Giants manager Bruce Bochy underwent a minor ablation procedure Tuesday morning to alleviate discomfort stemming from an atrial flutter, also known as an abnormal heart rhythm. Bochy is expected to rejoin the team on Friday, when his team opens a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies. Bench coach Ron Wotus will manage the team in the interim.
As Pavlovic notes, Bochy has had heart issues in the recent past. He had two stents inserted during the spring two years ago and he was hospitalized last year in Miami due to his irregular heartbeat.
Bochy, 62, is in his 23rd year of managing and his 11th year with the Giants. His team is off to a disappointing 5-9 start, putting them in a tie for last place in the NL West with the Padres.