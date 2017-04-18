Video: Albert Pujols hits a moonshot to the Minute Maid Park train tracks

Reds starter Bronson Arroyo entered Tuesday night’s start against the Orioles not having won a game since June 15, 2014. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss all of 2015. He battled more elbow soreness in ’16, but was able to latch on for a second stint with the Reds on a minor league contract coming into 2017.

Against the Orioles, Arroyo gave up three runs on five hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts in five innings of work. As the Reds scored all of their nine runs in the first three innings, he had plenty of breathing room. Four of those runs came on an Adam Duvall grand slam. Arroyo won, giving him his first victory in nearly three years — 1,038 days, to be exact.

Despite Tuesday’s win, Arroyo is carrying an 8.40 ERA over his first three starts this season.

