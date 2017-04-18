Starling Marte suspended 80 games after testing positive for nandrolone

The Pirates announced on Tuesday afternoon that outfielder Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after violating the league’s Joint Drug Agreement. Marte tested positive for Nandrolone, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Team president Frank Coonelly released a statement:
Marte also released a statement in which he says he tested positive due to “neglect and lack of knowledge,” Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. As Abraham points out, Nandrolone is an injection-only steroid.
Though Marte was off to a slow start, mustering just a .659 OPS in his first 13 games, he is arguably the Pirates’ best player. Losing Marte, an All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner, for half the season puts a serious damper on the Pirates’ dream of contending in the NL Central. The club entered Tuesday 6-7, tied for third-place in the division with the Cubs. If the Pirates were to reach the postseason anyway, Marte would be ineligible.
When last we heard from free agent outfielder Angel Pagan, he was dismissing the idea of accepting a minor league deal with anyone, saying “I just don’t feel I need to be fighting for a job . . . if a team wants me to help a team win, they know I can help them win.”
Pagan proceeded to play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, saying beforehand “I’m a winning player. I’m healthy. They’ll see it in the (World) Baseball Classic.” Pagan did well enough in the WBC, going 10-for-35 with three doubles and a couple of RBI in eight games. Fantastic? No, but he was certainly healthy and durable, being only one of three players on the Puerto Rico squad to play all eight games of the tournament.
That has not, however, resulted in a job offer. So Pagan tells the Puerto Rican website El Vocero that he is taking 2017 off. Via NBC Bay Area:
Per El Vocero, Pagan said the decision was made as a family. “I’ve been away from my house for a long time,” he said, adding that he wants to take advantage of time that can’t be recovered. Pagan said he is not necessarily retiring.
It’ll be interesting to see if Pagan sticks to that in the very likely event that an outfielder gets injured or released.
A couple of weeks ago reports emerged that Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush were forming competing groups with the intent of purchasing the Miami Marlins. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports today that Jeb and Jetes are joining forces:
The former Florida governor and retired New York Yankees star once were rivals for the Major League Baseball franchise but now have teamed up to try and buy the team, the sources said. They are competing against a New York financier named Wayne Rothbaum, manager of Quogue Capital, a source close to the situation said. It is not known if other would-be suitors of the Marlins remain in the hunt.
Who else may be in the ownership group is unknown, but there are likely some silent and less-famous partners as well. Because while, obviously, Bush and Jeter are wealthy men, the Marlins are likely to sell for over a billion bucks, and that’s more than just pocket change.
Obviously, however, the sale of a Major League Baseball team is not simply the matter of picking the highest bidder. Major League Baseball has to approve of the winning ownership group and there are a lot of business and political factors which come into play with that stuff. Who will play well with the other owners and the league being a primary consideration.
Given Jeter’s baseball bonafides, Jeb’s political background and, of course, given that his big brother George once owned a baseball team and that his ownership tenure pleased the Powers that Be, one would have to think that if Jetes’ and Jeb’s bid wasn’t the highest, it still might be the most favorable one in the eyes of those Powers that Be.