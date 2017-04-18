Starling Marte suspended 80 games after testing positive for nandrolone

A couple of weeks ago reports emerged that Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush were forming competing groups with the intent of purchasing the Miami Marlins. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports today that Jeb and Jetes are joining forces:

The former Florida governor and retired New York Yankees star once were rivals for the Major League Baseball franchise but now have teamed up to try and buy the team, the sources said. They are competing against a New York financier named Wayne Rothbaum, manager of Quogue Capital, a source close to the situation said. It is not known if other would-be suitors of the Marlins remain in the hunt.

Who else may be in the ownership group is unknown, but there are likely some silent and less-famous partners as well. Because while, obviously, Bush and Jeter are wealthy men, the Marlins are likely to sell for over a billion bucks, and that’s more than just pocket change.

Obviously, however, the sale of a Major League Baseball team is not simply the matter of picking the highest bidder. Major League Baseball has to approve of the winning ownership group and there are a lot of business and political factors which come into play with that stuff. Who will play well with the other owners and the league being a primary consideration.

Given Jeter’s baseball bonafides, Jeb’s political background and, of course, given that his big brother George once owned a baseball team and that his ownership tenure pleased the Powers that Be, one would have to think that if Jetes’ and Jeb’s bid wasn’t the highest, it still might be the most favorable one in the eyes of those Powers that Be.

