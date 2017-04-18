Getty Images

Luis Tiant does not want to be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame

By Craig CalcaterraApr 18, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Indians, Red Sox and Yankees (and Twins, Pirates and Angels) great Luis Tiant topped out at a little over 30% of the vote his first time on the Hall of Fame ballot. From there he fell pretty sharply, getting as little as 9.2% of the vote within a few years and never again going above 18%, which is what he garnered in his 15th and final year of eligibility.

Since then he has been considered by the Veterans Committee, in its various forms, multiple times, but has again not gained induction. He’s eligible again this coming December. If he doesn’t make it in 2017, Tiant could be inducted years from now, even after his death.

Graham Womack of the Sporting News talked to Tiant recently, however, and Tiant wants no part of that:

“I already told my family, ‘They put me after I die, don’t go anywhere. Don’t go to the Hall of Fame, don’t go to Cooperstown, don’t go no god— place,’” Tiant said. “’Cause I think it’s wrong what they do.”

Tiant doesn’t see the benefit of posthumous induction.

“What good is that they put you after you die?” Tiant said, adding, “You can’t do nothing with your family and your friends.”

A lot of veterans feel similarly due to the fact that, as Womack notes, the Veterans Committee has hardly inducted anyone in years. All of the living inductees have been executives and managers. The few players have long since died. To some, it feels like a slap in the face.

As for Tiant: I’m not sure it would be an objective injustice if he did not make it in. He was great when at his best. He was always entertaining and he played a key part on a few very memorable clubs. On the other hand, when he was bad he was not so great, resulting in career numbers that aren’t nearly as close to his peak as other Hall of Fame pitchers’ career numbers are close to theirs. He also pitched in pitcher-friendly era in which there were many, many better pitchers than he. That low vote total he received is mostly due to the fact that, for most of his years on the ballot, he was up against guys like like Seaver, Palmer, Carlton, Sutton, Jenkins, Niekro and Fingers. There is no real argument to be made that Tiant was the best or even one of the handful of best pitchers of his era, and that makes one’s Hall of Fame case really hard.

Still, it’s hard not to agree with Tiant’s sensibility about all of this. Whether he is owed a plaque or not may be an open question, but there is no doubt that the Veterans Committee, in whatever form it has taken, has been unduly harsh in judging player qualifications. More players in the Hall of Fame is not a bad thing, but the VC seems uninterested in doing so. In light of that, why give them the satisfaction of your relatives on the stage if the Hall decides to change its mind years after you’re in the ground?

J.A. Happ has an inflamed left elbow

By Craig CalcaterraApr 18, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

Good news: Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ has been diagnosed with inflammation in his left elbow.

That’s good news because Happ was forced to leave his last start with a sore elbow, and that’s often something that happens before the doctors and the MRI machine tell you something way worse. This injury, however, is not believed to be serious. He probably will go on the DL, however.

Happ is 0-3 and has allowed eight runs in 16 innings so far this season. He has allowed 18 hits but he’s also struck out 20 and walked none. Hittable . . . except when he’s not. I’m sure the elbow has been barking, though, so it’s understandable for him to have a weird line.

The Jays are expected to announce Happ’s timetable soon.

Clay Buchholz will undergo surgery, to miss 3-5 months

By Craig CalcaterraApr 18, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT

Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports reports that Clay Buchholz will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair the partial tear of his flexor pronator mass.

Buchholz was diagnosed with the partial tear of the right flexor pronator mass in his right arm last week. He was set to see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on Monday. It was, apparently, a bad opinion. He’s expected to miss around 3-5 months, which practically speaking, could be the entire season if it’s anything but the speediest recovery.

Buchholz struggled in both starts with the Phillies to start the year, giving up 10 runs on 16 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 7.1 innings. The Phillies acquired him from the Red Sox in December, hoping he would provide starting rotation depth. So much for that.