J.A. Happ has an inflamed left elbow

Good news: Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ has been diagnosed with inflammation in his left elbow.

That’s good news because Happ was forced to leave his last start with a sore elbow, and that’s often something that happens before the doctors and the MRI machine tell you something way worse. This injury, however, is not believed to be serious. He probably will go on the DL, however.

Happ is 0-3 and has allowed eight runs in 16 innings so far this season. He has allowed 18 hits but he’s also struck out 20 and walked none. Hittable . . . except when he’s not. I’m sure the elbow has been barking, though, so it’s understandable for him to have a weird line.

The Jays are expected to announce Happ’s timetable soon.

Follow @craigcalcaterra