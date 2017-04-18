J.A. Happ has an inflamed left elbow

Good news: Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ has been diagnosed with inflammation in his left elbow.
That’s good news because Happ was forced to leave his last start with a sore elbow, and that’s often something that happens before the doctors and the MRI machine tell you something way worse. This injury, however, is not believed to be serious. He probably will go on the DL, however.
Happ is 0-3 and has allowed eight runs in 16 innings so far this season. He has allowed 18 hits but he’s also struck out 20 and walked none. Hittable . . . except when he’s not. I’m sure the elbow has been barking, though, so it’s understandable for him to have a weird line.
The Jays are expected to announce Happ’s timetable soon.
Reds starter Bronson Arroyo entered Tuesday night’s start against the Orioles not having won a game since June 15, 2014. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss all of 2015. He battled more elbow soreness in ’16, but was able to latch on for a second stint with the Reds on a minor league contract coming into 2017.
Against the Orioles, Arroyo gave up three runs on five hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts in five innings of work. As the Reds scored all of their nine runs in the first three innings, he had plenty of breathing room. Four of those runs came on an Adam Duvall grand slam. Arroyo won, giving him his first victory in nearly three years — 1,038 days, to be exact.
Despite Tuesday’s win, Arroyo is carrying an 8.40 ERA over his first three starts this season.
Albert Pujols hitting a three-run moonshot to the train tracks in left field at Minute Maid Park is already a memory forever etched in the minds of baseball fans old enough to remember Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS. Nearly 12 years later, Pujols is still doing it.
In the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Astros, the Angels’ DH sent a 0-1 Joe Musgrove offering to the train tracks, breaking a 2-2 tie. It’s Pujols’ second homer of the season and the 593rd of his career. He’s now 16 home runs behind Sammy Sosa for eighth on baseball’s all-time home run leaderboard.