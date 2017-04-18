Clay Buchholz will undergo surgery, to miss 3-5 months

Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports reports that Clay Buchholz will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair the partial tear of his flexor pronator mass.

Buchholz was diagnosed with the partial tear of the right flexor pronator mass in his right arm last week. He was set to see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on Monday. It was, apparently, a bad opinion. He’s expected to miss around 3-5 months, which practically speaking, could be the entire season if it’s anything but the speediest recovery.

Buchholz struggled in both starts with the Phillies to start the year, giving up 10 runs on 16 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 7.1 innings. The Phillies acquired him from the Red Sox in December, hoping he would provide starting rotation depth. So much for that.

