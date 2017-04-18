Clay Buchholz will undergo surgery, to miss 3-5 months

Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports reports that Clay Buchholz will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair the partial tear of his flexor pronator mass.
Buchholz was diagnosed with the partial tear of the right flexor pronator mass in his right arm last week. He was set to see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on Monday. It was, apparently, a bad opinion. He’s expected to miss around 3-5 months, which practically speaking, could be the entire season if it’s anything but the speediest recovery.
Buchholz struggled in both starts with the Phillies to start the year, giving up 10 runs on 16 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 7.1 innings. The Phillies acquired him from the Red Sox in December, hoping he would provide starting rotation depth. So much for that.
The Nationals trounced the Braves 14-4 on Wednesday night in Atlanta. Eight of those runs game on two grand slams from outfielder Bryce Harper and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman. The grand slam was Harper’s second home run of the night.
Here’s Harper’s salami:
And Zimmerman’s:
Harper finished 4-for-4 with a walk, a single, a double, and the two homers. Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with two singles and the slam.
On Wednesday, the Mariners hosted the Marlins for a series finale. As outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who spent the first 12 years of his major league career in Seattle, is now with the Marlins, the Mariners fittingly gave away an Ichiro dual bobblehead.
The Marlins fell behind for good in the fourth inning when the Mariners took an 8-3 lead. Suzuki gave both Marlins and Mariners fans something to cheer about in the top of the ninth inning, however, as he lifted an Evan Marshall fastball out to right-center field for a solo home run in what is likely his final at-bat at Safeco Field. The Seattle crowd gave Suzuki a loud standing ovation.
Suzuki, now 43, hit .322/.366/.418 with 438 stolen bases as a Mariner from 2001-12. He won the AL Rookie of the Year and MVP Awards in ’01 and made the All-Star team 10 years running from ’01-10. He’s been with the Marlins since 2015. While he isn’t the player he once was due to age, he showed last year he still has something left in the tank by finishing with a .730 OPS. Suzuki has struggled to start 2017, however, entering Wednesday’s action hitting .067/.067/.067.