Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bruce Bochy underwent a minor ablation procedure

By Bill BaerApr 18, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Giants manager Bruce Bochy underwent a minor ablation procedure Tuesday morning to alleviate discomfort stemming from an atrial flutter, also known as an abnormal heart rhythm. Bochy is expected to rejoin the team on Friday, when his team opens a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies. Bench coach Ron Wotus will manage the team in the interim.

As Pavlovic notes, Bochy has had heart issues in the recent past. He had two stents inserted during the spring two years ago and he was hospitalized last year in Miami due to his irregular heartbeat.

Bochy, 62, is in his 23rd year of managing and his 11th year with the Giants. His team is off to a disappointing 5-9 start, putting them in a tie for last place in the NL West with the Padres.

Darren Daulton once threatened to rip off Mitch Williams’ arm. God bless him.

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 19, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

Retired Phillies catcher Darren Daulton is, to steal a description, one of God’s own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

He is on record believing in alchemy, auras, telepathy, energy transfers, astral planes, planetary ascension, and parallel universes. He believes that he had an had out of body experiences while playing at Wrigley Field one day. He believes that the universe is created and sustained by numerical synchronicities — the number 11 is particularly important in his life — and
that all matter is charged with extradimensional vibrational energy.

Daulton believes that his moods have altered the weather before, that the pyramids were created by a lost civilization — or possibly aliens. He believed that people with knowledge of the workings of the universe were going ascend to a higher plane of existence on Dec. 21, 2012, at 11:11 a.m. Maybe that happened, maybe it didn’t, but you can’t prove Daulton wrong about that. And not just because he’s still here. Maybe he chose to be, man, in order to help those of us who don’t understand everything get by as best we can. Ever think of that? Didn’t think so.

To put it succinctly, if you don’t love and respect the unadulterated Darren Daultoness of Darren Daulton, I don’t really want to know you.

One person who knows Daulton and his Daultoness well is CSNPhilly’s John Kruk. Kruk tells a story about Daulton in the first episode of his new podcast, called the KrukCast. You can hear it in its entirety via CSNPhilly.com, but this here is the good stuff:

“There was an incident, it’s been documented, with Mitch Williams our closer,” Kruk began. “Terry Mulholland pitched the gem of a complete game, which Terry had a knack to do. When he started it, he wanted to finish it. Mitch came in and he was upset. He yelled at Jimmy Fregosi for not bringing him in, ‘If I’m you’re closer you gotta put me in that game.’ Darren took Mitch to the back room and said, ‘Look, that’s not what we’re about and if that ever happens again I’ll rip your arm off and you’ll never pitch again.'”

Darren Daulton is . . . his own man, to say the least. And I think he operates on a level none of us can truly grapple with. But in his desire to put Mitch Williams and all of his nonsense in his place, he comes across as the hero we all want and the hero we all need.

God bless that man. God bless him.

The Cubs don’t want World Series Ring Recipients to Sell Their Rings

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 19, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

There’s something of a controversy going on with the Cubs and their World Series rings. Not with the players’ rings, but the hundreds of rings that the club is giving out to employees and others with team affiliations. From the Chicago Tribune:

The Cubs are in the process of giving out 1,908 pieces of championship-related jewelry, including the championship rings valued at $30,000 to $40,000.

Spokesman Julian Green confirmed the team has asked almost all recipients to sign a document agreeing to insure the rings, report them as income, keep them for personal and not commercial use and offer the Cubs first right of refusal at $1 if they intended to sell them.

To be clear, the vast majority of the rings are not worth that much. Teams order various tiers of rings, with the big honkin’ ones going to the players. Most rings given out are worth a few hundred dollars. It’s those that the team does not want to see on eBay or whatever.

As the article notes, it’s not unprecedented for this sort of arrangement to exist with other bits of honorary hardware. If you win an Oscar or a Heisman Trophy you have to offer it back for a token payment as well. The idea is not to cheapen the award by allowing someone unaffiliated with the award to collect it like so much memorabilia.

Still, all of these things seem like a gift or a reward for a job well done as opposed to reflected glory of the entity handing out the merch. Once one gives away a gift or pays someone for their performance, one usually gives up a claim to the payment. Just my opinion, but retaining an interest in the perceived prestige of the object seems a bit too much to me. Let the people do what they want with their stuff.