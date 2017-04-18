Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Giants manager Bruce Bochy underwent a minor ablation procedure Tuesday morning to alleviate discomfort stemming from an atrial flutter, also known as an abnormal heart rhythm. Bochy is expected to rejoin the team on Friday, when his team opens a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies. Bench coach Ron Wotus will manage the team in the interim.

As Pavlovic notes, Bochy has had heart issues in the recent past. He had two stents inserted during the spring two years ago and he was hospitalized last year in Miami due to his irregular heartbeat.

Bochy, 62, is in his 23rd year of managing and his 11th year with the Giants. His team is off to a disappointing 5-9 start, putting them in a tie for last place in the NL West with the Padres.

