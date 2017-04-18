Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Giants manager Bruce Bochy underwent a minor ablation procedure Tuesday morning to alleviate discomfort stemming from an atrial flutter, also known as an abnormal heart rhythm. Bochy is expected to rejoin the team on Friday, when his team opens a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies. Bench coach Ron Wotus will manage the team in the interim.
As Pavlovic notes, Bochy has had heart issues in the recent past. He had two stents inserted during the spring two years ago and he was hospitalized last year in Miami due to his irregular heartbeat.
Bochy, 62, is in his 23rd year of managing and his 11th year with the Giants. His team is off to a disappointing 5-9 start, putting them in a tie for last place in the NL West with the Padres.
Albert Pujols hitting a three-run moonshot to the train tracks in left field at Minute Maid Park is already a memory forever etched in the minds of baseball fans old enough to remember Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS. Nearly 12 years later, Pujols is still doing it.
In the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Astros, the Angels’ DH sent a 0-1 Joe Musgrove offering to the train tracks, breaking a 2-2 tie. It’s Pujols’ second homer of the season and the 593rd of his career. He’s now 16 home runs behind Sammy Sosa for eighth on baseball’s all-time home run leaderboard.
The Phillies announced on Tuesday that the club placed outfielder Howie Kendrick on the 10-day disabled list with a right abdominal strain, retroactive to April 16. The Phillies called up pitcher Mark Leiter from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Kendrick, 33, sustained the injury over the weekend attempting to make a diving catch. The veteran was acquired by the Phillies from the Dodgers in November and is in the last year of his two-year, $20 million contract. Kendrick was performing well for the Phillies, batting .333/.395/.487 with four doubles and a triple with five RBI in 43 plate appearances.
Aaron Altherr, Daniel Nava, and Brock Stassi are all candidates to get increased playing time while Kendrick is out.
Leiter, 26, yielded just one run in 5 1/3 innings at Triple-A. He’ll likely work in low- and medium-leverage situations for the Phillies.