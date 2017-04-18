And That Happened: Monday’s scores and highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Red Sox 4, Rays 3: Morning baseball on Patriots’ Day featured Andrew Benintendi hitting a go-ahead, two-run single in the second inning which put the Sox ahead for good. All three runs in that inning were unearned thanks to a Brad Miller error. In his defense, ballplayers usually either play night games on Monday or have the day off, so he’s probably usually still asleep at the time the error occurred. You try fielding something at 4 AM. Ain’t easy.

Cardinals 2, Pirates 1: The Cards snap a three-game losing streak thanks to seven shutout innings from Lance Lynn. St. Louis still has the worst record in the NL, but the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

Yankees 7, White Sox 4: Eight straight for the Bombers, powered by a three-run homer from Matt Holliday and a homer and three RBI from Aaron Judge. Rookie Jordan Montgomery took a shutout into the seventh. There’s somethin’ special happening in the Bronx right now. Special April things are never guaranteed to last even into May, let alone October, but this hot start has got to have Yankees fans pretty stoked.

Braves 5, Padres 4: Two homers and a double from the red hot Freedie Freeman and a walkoff RBI single from Dansby Swanson, breaking a 4-4 tie with two outs. The Braves finished their first series in their new ballpark with a four-game sweep. It was only the Padres, but Ws are Ws. Overall the Braves have won five in a row. Which comes after losing five in a row. Which means, like, the last 11-12 days never happened, right? Baseball with zero velocity?

Brewers 6, Cubs 3: Eric Thames brought his big bat from Korea. The newest Brewer homered again, making that five games in row with a dinger. Ryan Braun and Jett Bandy also homered, giving the Brewers their sixth win in seven games. If Jett Bandy was named after James Dean’s character in “Giant,” I am going to track down his parents and buy them a steak dinner because that’s all kinds of cool. The Cubs fall to 6-7 overall.

Indians 3, Twins 1: Michael Brantley homered and drove in two. Having him back this year is so big for Cleveland. Danny Salazar allowed one run over six innings and struck out seven. Having him back to full strength after he was barely available for the playoffs last year is big too.

Astros 3, Angels 0: Charlie Morton tossed five shutout innings and three relievers took the five-hitter rest of the way home. Jose Altuve drove in two of the Astros’ three runs.

Rangers 7, Athletics 0: A.J. Griffin stymies his former club, allowing only one hit in six shutout innings. Nomar Mazara knocked in three. Carlos Gomez and Mike Napoli each drove in two themselves.

Mariners 6, Marlins 1: Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz hit back-to-back homers in the first, and the rest was just paperwork. Ariel Miranda threw seven shutout innings. Feels like every pitcher threw six or seven shutout innings last night. All 20 starters across major league baseball. All relievers did too, even if the box score says otherwise. The government is keeping that information from you. But it’s true, every pitcher tossed six or seven shutout innings last night.

Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2: It was 2-2 heading into the eighth but then Jake Lamb hit the go-ahead solo homer. That was followed up by an RBI triple from David Peralta in the ninth. On-pace stats are stupid this time of the year, but with three bombs and 12 RBI so far, Lamb is proving that last year’s 29-homer, 91-RBI season was no fluke.

