Video: Kyle Schwarber lays down a picture-perfect bunt for a hit

Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber beat the shift to lead off the bottom half of the first inning during Monday night’s game against the Brewers. The pull-prone slugger, facing an infield shifted to the right side, decided to lay down a bunt on first-pitch fastball from starter Chase Anderson.

It was a beaut. The ball appeared to have enough momentum to carry foul, but it slowed up just enough after leaving the lip of the infield grass. The ball hugged the third-base foul line all the way up to the bag. Third baseman Travis Shaw watched in the hope that fate carried it just an inch further to the left, but to no avail.

As the Cubs put it on Twitter, Schwarber [crushed] a leadoff single.

Schwarber finished 1-for-5 on the night as the Cubs lost 6-3 to the Brewers. The Cubs are now below .500 at 6-7 to begin the season.

