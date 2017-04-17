Video: Kyle Schwarber lays down a picture-perfect bunt for a hit

Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber beat the shift to lead off the bottom half of the first inning during Monday night’s game against the Brewers. The pull-prone slugger, facing an infield shifted to the right side, decided to lay down a bunt on first-pitch fastball from starter Chase Anderson.
It was a beaut. The ball appeared to have enough momentum to carry foul, but it slowed up just enough after leaving the lip of the infield grass. The ball hugged the third-base foul line all the way up to the bag. Third baseman Travis Shaw watched in the hope that fate carried it just an inch further to the left, but to no avail.
As the Cubs put it on Twitter, Schwarber [crushed] a leadoff single.
Schwarber finished 1-for-5 on the night as the Cubs lost 6-3 to the Brewers. The Cubs are now below .500 at 6-7 to begin the season.
On the heels of Tuesday’s news that Pirates outfielder Starling Marte received an 80-game suspension for a positive drug test, Rangers reliever Jake Diekman went on Twitter to suggest that players who test positive should be punished by making the major league minimum salary (currently $535,000) from that point forward. “Take something they care about,” he wrote.
First of all: The players’ union needs to send a memo out to make sure the players stop tossing out ideas that depress their own value and leverage.
Second of all: This idea would be 100 percent a win for team owners, as players suspended for drug use would become a market inefficiency.
Third of all: Is PED use really this much of a problem that we need even harsher penalties? Dee Gordon and Marte are really the only All-Star-caliber players who have been caught recently. PEDs are mostly used by fringe major leaguers like Alec Asher, Josh Ravin, and Daniel Stumpf, who were all suspended last season. Some will argue that these fringe major leaguers get pushed over the edge and end up taking a roster spot from an arguably more deserving player. But where was this concern when Tim Tebow used his celebrity to eschew a minor leaguer off the Arizona Fall League roster last year and the Mets’ Single-A Columbia roster this year? Lots of people pretend their distaste of PED users is rooted in altruism but is ultimately shown to be purely punitive.
Fourth of all: Mike Gianella of Baseball Prospectus brought up a great point.
The Pirates announced on Tuesday afternoon that outfielder Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after violating the league’s Joint Drug Agreement. Marte tested positive for Nandrolone, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Team president Frank Coonelly released a statement:
Marte also released a statement in which he says he tested positive due to “neglect and lack of knowledge,” Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. As Abraham points out, Nandrolone is an injection-only steroid.
Though Marte was off to a slow start, mustering just a .659 OPS in his first 13 games, he is arguably the Pirates’ best player. Losing Marte, an All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner, for half the season puts a serious damper on the Pirates’ dream of contending in the NL Central. The club entered Tuesday 6-7, tied for third-place in the division with the Cubs. If the Pirates were to reach the postseason anyway, Marte would be ineligible.