Trey Mancini has seven homers in his first 12 big league games

Trey Mancini has played seven games this season and has four homers. That’s great, but a lot of guys have hit four homers in the first seven games of a season.

If you stretch things back to last year, Mancini has a record. Not a major one, but a pretty neat one.

Mancini played in five games last season and had three homers. Taken together, that gives him seven homers in his first 12 major league games. That matches Trevor Story — last year’s first-half rookie sensation with the Rockies — and Dino Restelli of the Pirates, back in 1949, for the most homers in the first 12 games of their career.

Restelli only played in two major league seasons — 1949 and 1951 — and finished with 13 homers. Who knows how great Story’s career will be. Same goes for Mancini. But the start of things has been pretty great.

