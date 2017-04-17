Remember, there’s morning baseball today

The third Monday in April is Patriots’ Day, an official holiday in Massachusetts, Maine and Wisconsin, and nodded at unofficially in several other states. Schools and banks and stuff are closed there and the Boston Marathon is being run as we speak. For our purposes, we get morning baseball.
Today the Red Sox take on the Rays at 11:05AM EDT. Blake Snell gets the call for Tampa Bay, Steven Wright for the Sox. There is nothing more American than a knuckleballer in my view, so it’s good fortune that the rotation worked out this way for Boston.
There will be some differences from the usual lineup today for the Red Sox, however. Pablo Sandoval will ride pine after batting just .143 with a .196 on-base percentage through 11 games. Meanwhile, Hanley Ramirez is in the starting lineup despite exiting Sunday’s game with a cramp in his left hamstring. Between that and the flu, Ramirez has had a rocky first couple of weeks to the season, but perhaps morning baseball will set him straight.
Reds starter Bronson Arroyo entered Tuesday night’s start against the Orioles not having won a game since June 15, 2014. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss all of 2015. He battled more elbow soreness in ’16, but was able to latch on for a second stint with the Reds on a minor league contract coming into 2017.
Against the Orioles, Arroyo gave up three runs on five hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts in five innings of work. As the Reds scored all of their nine runs in the first three innings, he had plenty of breathing room. Four of those runs came on an Adam Duvall grand slam. Arroyo won, giving him his first victory in nearly three years — 1,038 days, to be exact.
Despite Tuesday’s win, Arroyo is carrying an 8.40 ERA over his first three starts this season.
Albert Pujols hitting a three-run moonshot to the train tracks in left field at Minute Maid Park is already a memory forever etched in the minds of baseball fans old enough to remember Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS. Nearly 12 years later, Pujols is still doing it.
In the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Astros, the Angels’ DH sent a 0-1 Joe Musgrove offering to the train tracks, breaking a 2-2 tie. It’s Pujols’ second homer of the season and the 593rd of his career. He’s now 16 home runs behind Sammy Sosa for eighth on baseball’s all-time home run leaderboard.