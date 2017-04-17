Rangers place Sam Dyson on DL, call up Keone Kela

The Rangers have placed struggling closer Sam Dyson on the 10-day disabled list with a hand contusion and recalled reliever Keone Kela from Triple-A Round Rock, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports.

Dyson, 28, has had an awful start to the 2017 season, blowing three saves with an 0-3 record and a 27.00 ERA in 4 1/3 innings. It’s not clear when Dyson suffered his hand injury. It could just be a cover for the Rangers to give Dyson a mental and physical break without having him take up a valuable roster spot.

Kela, 24, did not make the Rangers’ Opening Day roster primarily due to a clubhouse incident. The right-hander underwent surgery last April to remove a bone spur in his right elbow. He finished the year with an ugly 6.09 ERA but did put up a 45/17 K/BB ratio in 34 innings.

Matt Bush will close games for now, Sullivan adds.

