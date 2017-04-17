Marlins activate Martin Prado, designate Tyler Moore for assignment

The Marlins have activated third baseman Martin Prado from the 10-day disabled list and designated 1B/OF Tyler Moore for assignment, MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports. Prado started the year on the DL with a strained right hamstring, an injury sustained during the World Baseball Classic.
Moore, 30, had three singles and a double in 11 trips to the plate to begin the year for the Marlins. Though Moore has otherwise struggled over parts of five seasons in the majors, he’ll probably draw some interest as a potential bench bat. He’ll likely clear waivers.
Derek Dietrich has started 10 of the Marlins’ 12 games at third base with Miguel Rojas getting the other two starts. Both will be used in back-up roles with Prado back in the mix.
Trey Mancini has played seven games this season and has four homers. That’s great, but a lot of guys have hit four homers in the first seven games of a season.
If you stretch things back to last year, Mancini has a record. Not a major one, but a pretty neat one.
Mancini played in five games last season and had three homers. Taken together, that gives him seven homers in his first 12 major league games. That matches Trevor Story — last year’s first-half rookie sensation with the Rockies — and Dino Restelli of the Pirates, back in 1949, for the most homers in the first 12 games of their career.
Restelli only played in two major league seasons — 1949 and 1951 — and finished with 13 homers. Who knows how great Story’s career will be. Same goes for Mancini. But the start of things has been pretty great.
We’ve talked for years about how the save statistic has been the tail that has wagged the relief-pitching dog. About how, often, managers reserve their best relief pitchers for save situations even if there may be more critical periods in the game when the best bullpen arm might be most needed.
We probably see less of this now than we did a few years ago — as we’ve noted recently, some managers are starting to think outside the box with this stuff — but the save is still considered by most to be the most important relief pitching stat.
Today Nate Silver has come up with a way to deal with that. He has announced the creation of “The Goose Egg”
But there’s a solution. Building on the work of Baseball Prospectus’s Russell Carleton,2 I’ve designed a statistic and named it the goose egg to honor (or troll) Gossage. The basic idea — aside from some additional provisions designed to handle inherited runners, which we’ll detail later — is that a pitcher gets a goose egg for a clutch, scoreless relief inning. Specifically, he gets credit for throwing a scoreless inning when it’s the seventh inning or later and the game is tied or his team leads by no more than two runs. A pitcher can get more than one goose egg in a game, so pitching three clutch scoreless innings counts three times as much as one inning does.
The goose egg properly rewards the contributions made by Gossage and other “firemen” of his era, who regularly threw two or three innings at a time, often came into the game with runners on base, and routinely pitched in tie games and not just in save situations.
I’m not sure that creating another stat to combat the tyranny of a different stat is the best thing, but it may be a better stat. And it’s certainly interesting.
The concept that Silver captures here — shutdown relief work at a game’s critical stages — is the one that matters most, whether we measure it formally or whether managers and clubs just observe it, acknowledge it and attempt to maximize it.