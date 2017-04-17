Marcus Semien to undergo wrist surgery on Tuesday

Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien will undergo surgery on his right wrist on Tuesday, MLB.com’s Jane Lee reports. The surgery will repair a fracture of the scaphoid bone. The team does not yet have a timetable for Semien’s return, but he will be reevaluated in six weeks.

Semien played through discomfort with his right wrist during spring training and the start of the regular season. He hit a paltry .171/.370/.229 in 46 plate appearances.

Adam Rosales started on Sunday for the A’s in place of Semien and he’ll figure to get the lion’s share of playing time at shortstop while Semien is out.

Follow @Baer_Bill