Eric Thames has homered in five straight games

Brewers first baseman Eric Thames spent the previous three seasons of his career in Korea playing with the NC Dinos. Once a major league washout, Thames resuscitated his career, smashing 37, 47, and 40 home runs in consecutive seasons in the KBO. That was enough to entice the Brewers to offer him a three-year, $16 million contract.
Thames has showed that the power he found overseas is no fluke. He homered in each of his last four games — including two against the Reds on Saturday — entering Monday’s game against the Cubs. He made it five straight when he hit a homer to the opposite field in the third inning off of John Lackey. According to Baseball Reference, Thames is the first hitter since Brian Dozier last September 2-6 to hit a homer in five consecutive games. He’s the first Brewer to do so since Jeromy Burnitz (August 1-5) in 1997.
Coming into Monday’s game, Thames was hitting .368/.455/.921 with six home runs, 11 RBI, and 12 runs scored in 44 plate appearances. Pretty good. He’s now the major league leader with seven round-trippers.
The Dodgers announced on Wednesday that second baseman Logan Forsythe and utilityman Rob Segedin have been placed on the 10-day disabled list. The club recalled outfielder Brett Eibner and utilityman Chris Taylor from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Forsythe, 30, suffered a fractured right big toe when he was hit in the foot by a pitch on Tuesday. It’s a big loss for the Dodgers, as Forsythe was playing well, batting .295/.407/.341 in 54 plate appearances. Fortunately, the club has Chase Utley ready to step in and handle second base on a regular basis.
Segedin, 28, also has a toe injury, but just a strain of his right big toe. He took only four plate appearances prior to the injury, registering just a lone single.
MASN’s Dan Kolko reports that Nationals manager Dusty Baker has taken Blake Treinen out of the closer’s role. He’ll go with a combination of Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover in save situations for now. However, as Kolko notes, Baker doesn’t want to lean too hard on either pitcher as Kelley is a two-time recipient of Tommy John surgery and Glover is “nursing some things.”
Treinen, 28, has blown only one save, but overall has allowed five runs on 10 hits and six walks with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Kelley hasn’t been much better, yielding four runs in six innings. Glover has given up two runs in 5 2/3 innings.
The bullpen figured to be a problem for the Nationals, who saw last year’s lights-out closer Mark Melancon head to the Giants in free agency. Joe Blanton was the club’s biggest addition in the offseason, but he too has struggled to a 6.43 ERA.